The Last of Us May Have Already Introduced a Major Part II Character

Ellie and Dina’s (Paolina van Kleef) introduction in “Kin” is kind of awkward. Ellie and Joel (Pedro Pascal) are eating good, home-cooked food for the first time in a while after arriving in Jackson, so naturally Ellie is shoving food into her face as fast as she can. Joel tries to get her to mind her manners while they’re in front of his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley), but Ellie gets defensive when she notices a girl staring at her from across the mess hall. Clearly this girl isn’t minding her manners by staring, so why should she? Even though Ellie scares her off before we catch her name, many fans (myself included) found themselves screaming “Was that Dina?!?” after that scene, with series and video game co-creator Neil Druckmann acknowledging the trending phrase on Twitter after the episode aired.

In the aftershow podcast released by HBO, series creators Druckmann and Craig Mazin are coy about whether or not that was actually Dina. Mazin says that the scene is “ambiguous,” and that “somebody” is staring at Ellie. He then says “I wonder who that could be, theoretically or not. We’ll find out maybe one day.” Druckmann then says “Yeah, because in Part 2, there is a story about the first time Dina met Ellie that is very similar to what happens here.” To which Mazin replies with the ever so vague “That doesn’t mean that that’s Dina, but it doesn’t mean it’s not.”

No matter how ambiguous they were trying to make this moment, it’s hard to deny that there is a very good chance that the young girl that Ellie scared off was Dina. Not only does the young girl look incredibly close to her potential video game counterpart, but as Druckmann pointed out in the podcast, there’s a scene in Part II where Dina and Ellie talk about how they first met, and there are a lot of similarities between this story and the scene in episode 6.

Twitter user Naughty Dog Central is certain that the story from Part II that Druckmann references influenced the scene in the mess hall, sharing a clip of the video game scene next to a screenshot of the young girl from the episode. In the clip, an adult Ellie and Dina are riding on horseback through Seattle trying to track down a woman named Abby. It’s hard to explain without giving away major game, and now potentially series, spoilers but basically Ellie is seeking revenge after Abby does something unforgivable at the beginning of the game (if you know, you know). Dina and Ellie’s relationship is one of the few sources of joy and levity in Part II, and this conversation is such a cute moment as they look back on Ellie’s first days in Jackson.