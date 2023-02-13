The Last of Us Producers Reveal the Gory Death They Couldn’t Pull Off

This post contains spoilers for The Last of Us

Five episodes in, The Last of Us is more interested in breaking your heart than it is in turning your stomach. The most recent entry “Endure and Survive” is no exception, introducing us to the tragic brother duo of Henry and Sam (beautifully portrayed by Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard). After giving Joel and Ellie a new set of companions and a way out of dangerous Kansas City, the episode ripped it all away with Sam’s infection and Henry’s hopeless reaction.

But the episode wasn’t all doom and gloom. Not only did we get the live-action debut of a bloater, a powerful and disgusting form of infected straight from the video game, but we saw the end of Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen, the ruthless leader of the Kansas City resistance. Kathleen has been on the hunt for Henry, seeking revenge for his part in the death of her brother. Just when it seemed like Kathleen and her right-hand man Perry (Jeffery Pierce) would kill Henry (and possibly the other main characters), she’s interrupted, first by a horde of infected bursting from a bit and then by a feral infected child.

When the infected pit explodes, Perry turns his attention to the oncoming creatures, especially the lumbering bloater. Despite his impressive firepower, Perry cannot take down the bloater, who marches up to the soldier and tears off his head.