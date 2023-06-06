4 Lessons The Idol Should Learn from Euphoria

Focus on the Main Character

Despite all of the controversy that surrounds Euphoria, there’s no denying the greatness of Zendaya. After garnering popularity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in various Spider-Man films, the 27-year-old singer/actress has really showed off her acting chops as Rue Bennett. Rue is a disturbed, yet kind-hearted teen girl who wants to improve her chances in life, but drug addiction and severed ties with family get in the way. The trauma that surrounds Rue is acted with both delicacy and power by Zendaya, giving Euphoria a credibility it wouldn’t otherwise have.

The Idol needs to see whether Lily-Rose Depp can deliver a similar revelatory turn as Jocelyn. Depp’s depiction of a pop star in the pilot episode was a little bare-bones. Her character’s backstory is left ambiguous. We know the media gloms onto every mistake Jocelyn makes, from viral pictures of sexually explicit activities to criticism of her vocal chops on the mic. If Depp can layer Jocelyn with some emotional weight and give her the heft of a round main character rather than just a potpourri of trite tropes, this gives The Idol a chance at long-term success.

Use Sex Effectively, Not Effortlessly

Sam Levinson always has a lot to say about sex. In both of these series the characters aren’t anywhere close to bashful. You look down at your phone for one second to check a text, and when you look back up at your TV there’s a giant dong or a stream of seminal fluid brandishing a character’s visage. We don’t need to be prudes; it’s obvious that sex not only sells, but it also tells a good story if the writers know what they want to symbolize. The problem is that I’m not sure Euphoria or The Idol ever really have a vision propping up the private areas that are exposed on the screen.

There is a long-winded dialogue between several different characters in the premiere episode surrounding Jocelyn’s right to go full-frontal for a photoshoot that is about to go live. Jocelyn feels it’s her body, therefore her choice to display it for the masses. Others in her camp don’t necessarily agree with her, and the ensuing back and forth between the show business gremlins on the screen bring up some valid arguments for both sides of the coin.

No thesis statement is reached, though, meaning the conversation around a woman’s body and how much of it belongs to others is prominent in the first half of the episode just for the sake of talking about boobs. Levinson must start taking authoritative stances in his work instead of introducing adult content just to be provocative. The Handmaid’s Tale is a much more literary portrayal of these types of heavy dialogues.

Make Dialogue Matter

There are long stretches throughout The Idol in which characters don’t do much talking. The story is told instead through visual cues, bright hues, and techno dance tracks. The club scene in which Jocelyn meets The Weeknd’s character, Tedros, is an especially keen example of dialogue-drought. I don’t expect this show to have the Shakespearean-esque greatness of Succession when characters are verbally sparring, but there needs to be a focus on making words matter just as much as song lyrics blasting in the background. Euphoria’s best scene is rich with explosive line-delivery and physical acting (Rue’s second-season drug intervention). The Idol’s best scene so far is similarly a horrifying back and forth about the talent of Jocelyn and the purpose of her songwriting style when Jocelyn plays her most recent track for Tedros. The show should continue with these scenes for the rest of the first season and beyond.