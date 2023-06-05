What’s Next for the Succession Cast?

It’s hard to say goodbye to an ensemble cast as talented as Succession’s. Even though we won’t get to see them perform together every week, at least we can find comfort in knowing that this isn’t the last time we’ll see these actors share their talents with the world. While many movie and TV productions are on hold right now due to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ (AMPTP) inability to meet the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) reasonable terms, there are still several upcoming projects featuring the incredibly skilled members of Succession, both on the stage and the screen, that are worth keeping an eye on.

Brian Cox – The Electric State, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, and 007’s Road to a Million

Brian Cox might just be the busiest of the Succession cast, with a long list of upcoming projects to keep an eye on. Cox is starring in the Russo brothers’ next movie The Electric State alongside Stanley Tucci, Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, and Chris Pratt. The movie follows a teenage girl (played by Millie Bobby Brown) in an alternate future who befriends a “strange but sweet” robot that was sent to her by her lost brother. She and the robot then set off on a journey to find her brother in the strange world they live in. We don’t know much about who Cox will be playing, but according to Deadline (via Empire), Cox will be lending his voice to a CG role. The Electric State is expected to release on Netflix in 2024.

Cox will also be lending his voice to the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan. Set 183 years before the events of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, this movie will tell the story of House Hammerhand and the last stand of the mighty fortress Hornburg a.k.a. Helm’s Deep. This movie is also expected to be released in 2024.

But, if you can’t wait until next year to see what Brian Cox does next, luckily he’s appearing in Prime Video’s upcoming series 007’s Road to a Million. The series itself is an unscripted competition series that “will see contestants in two-person teams tested on intelligence, endurance and heroism in a bid to win £1M ($1.2M).” But even though the show itself is unscripted, Cox is more than just a host for the series – he’s playing a character called “The Controller,” who is a villainous and enigmatic character that controls the fate of the contestants in the show. 007’s Road to a Million is expected to premiere on Prime Video later this year.