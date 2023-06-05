What’s Next for the Succession Cast?
James Bond, the MCU, and Beanie Babies are among the wide range of projects that the cast of Succession can be seen in next.
It’s hard to say goodbye to an ensemble cast as talented as Succession’s. Even though we won’t get to see them perform together every week, at least we can find comfort in knowing that this isn’t the last time we’ll see these actors share their talents with the world. While many movie and TV productions are on hold right now due to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ (AMPTP) inability to meet the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) reasonable terms, there are still several upcoming projects featuring the incredibly skilled members of Succession, both on the stage and the screen, that are worth keeping an eye on.
Brian Cox – The Electric State, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, and 007’s Road to a Million
Brian Cox might just be the busiest of the Succession cast, with a long list of upcoming projects to keep an eye on. Cox is starring in the Russo brothers’ next movie The Electric State alongside Stanley Tucci, Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, and Chris Pratt. The movie follows a teenage girl (played by Millie Bobby Brown) in an alternate future who befriends a “strange but sweet” robot that was sent to her by her lost brother. She and the robot then set off on a journey to find her brother in the strange world they live in. We don’t know much about who Cox will be playing, but according to Deadline (via Empire), Cox will be lending his voice to a CG role. The Electric State is expected to release on Netflix in 2024.
Cox will also be lending his voice to the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan. Set 183 years before the events of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, this movie will tell the story of House Hammerhand and the last stand of the mighty fortress Hornburg a.k.a. Helm’s Deep. This movie is also expected to be released in 2024.
But, if you can’t wait until next year to see what Brian Cox does next, luckily he’s appearing in Prime Video’s upcoming series 007’s Road to a Million. The series itself is an unscripted competition series that “will see contestants in two-person teams tested on intelligence, endurance and heroism in a bid to win £1M ($1.2M).” But even though the show itself is unscripted, Cox is more than just a host for the series – he’s playing a character called “The Controller,” who is a villainous and enigmatic character that controls the fate of the contestants in the show. 007’s Road to a Million is expected to premiere on Prime Video later this year.
Jeremy Strong – An Enemy of the People
After parting ways with his character Kendall Roy, Jeremy Strong is setting his sights on the stage. As of now, Strong doesn’t have any film or TV projects lined up for this year, but in 2024, he is set to lead a broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, with Amy Herzog adapting the script. The play is about a medical officer who runs a spa in a small town who learns that his spa is full of health hazards. He wants to do the right thing and shut it down, but he also doesn’t want the small town to lose its primary money maker. This play sounds like the perfect project for Strong to tackle next, even though we all may not be lucky enough to see it.
Sarah Snook – The Beanie Bubble and Run Rabbit Run
Shiv Roy fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Sarah Snook’s next project. The Beanie Bubble is set to premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023, and it will be available to watch on Apple TV+ a week later on July 28. The Beanie Bubble is a comedy-drama about the Beanie Baby craze of the 1990s, and Snook is starring alongside Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Geraldine Viswanathan.
You can also watch Sarah Snook in the horror movie Run Rabbit Run, where she plays a fertility doctor whose perspective on life and death changes after her own daughter begins to behave strangely. Run Rabbit Run is now available to watch on Netflix.
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain and the Untitled Scott Pilgrim Anime Series
Kieran Culkin’s next role is in A Real Pain, a movie written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Culkin and Eisenberg play cousins who travel to Poland after their grandmother’s death to see the house and town she grew up in. During their journey, the cousins end up joining a holocaust tour and learn more about the horrors their grandmother lived through. The movie was scheduled to begin filming this year, but is likely on pause due to the writers strike.
Culkin is also set to reprise his role as Wallace Wells in the Untitled Scott Pilgrim Anime Series. There’s no release window for this project yet, but it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.
Alan Ruck – Wind River: The Next Chapter (w/t) and The Burial
Conheads, rejoice! Alan Ruck will be starring in the sequel to 2017’s Wind River, Wind River: The Next Chapter. We don’t yet know who Ruck will be playing in this mystery thriller, but he’s joining a stacked cast that includes Gil Birmingham, Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, Kali Reis, and Tatanka Means. Wind River: The Next Chapter began filming in Calgary earlier this year, but could be delayed by the writers strike.
Ruck is also set to star in Amazon Studios’ The Burial as a charismatic personal injury lawyer who decides to use his skills to help a funeral home owner save his business from corporate overlords. A release window for The Burial hasn’t been announced yet.
Matthew Macfadyen – Holland, Michigan and Deadpool 3
Matthew Macfadyen is set to star alongside Nicole Kidman in the erotic thriller Holland, Michigan. Helmed by Fresh director Mimi Cave, Holland, Michigan is about a woman (Kidman) who, after suspecting that her husband is cheating, begins an affair of her own, only to learn that his secret is so much darker than an illicit affair. A release window has yet to be announced by Amazon Studios, but we do know the film is currently in post-production and is set to be a Prime Video original.
Macfadyen has also joined the MCU in an undisclosed role in Deadpool 3. The movie is set to release in 2024 and is currently filming, despite other MCU projects shutting down during the writers strike.
Nicholas Braun – Cat Person
Based on the viral short story of the same name, Nicholas Braun’s next project Cat Person is about a college sophomore (Emilia Jone) and the older man (Braun) she starts dating. The movie premiered at Sundance earlier this year, but has yet to find a distributor for further release.
J. Smith-Cameron – Turtles All the Way Down
J. Smith-Cameron is bringing her talents to Turtles All the Way Down, a film adaptation of John Green’s novel. Turtles All the Way Down is about a teen struggling with OCD who reconnects with a childhood crush while trying to find a missing billionaire. The movie is expected to release sometime in 2023, though it is set to premiere on Max, so it could be erased like Batgirl before it ever sees the light of day. As far as we know though, Turtles All the Way Down is still on track for release.
Arian Moayed – Retribution and House of Spoils
Arian Moayed joins Liam Neeson in the upcoming movie Retribution, which is set to premiere in theaters on Aug. 25, 2023. Retribution follows a bank executive (Neeson) who receives a bomb threat while driving his kids to school. If they stop or get out of the car, the bomb will go off. It’s unclear who Moayed will be playing in the movie, but at least Stewy fans won’t have to wait too long for the actor’s next project.
Moayed is also set to star in the Amazon Studios and Blumhouse produced horror movie House of Spoils alongside Ariana DeBose and Barbie Ferreira. House of Spoils doesn’t yet have a release window, but is currently in post-production.