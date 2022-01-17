Who is Euphoria For?

not even 2 minutes into season two of euphoria and there’s already an erect penis in my face — bethany (@fiImgal) January 10, 2022

Depictions of graphic violence and nudity have been done before on other HBO shows like Game of Thrones, but not quite like on Euphoria. That’s because the former is about a fantastical land of dragons and kingdom-seeking warlords, and the latter is about a typical middle-class American high school.

Or is it typical? Euphoria depicts a certain sector of the American high school populace. A subsect of youth culture that would make even Harmony Korine blush at some points. The characters do more drugs than the Rolling Stones, and they have more sex than Ron Jeremy. One scene last season showed one of the antagonists of the show, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), walking through a locker room after a football game, amid a field of so many flaccid penises. I guess the show decided to continue that tradition immediately in season two.

So why is there so much dick on Euphoria? Why are there so many enormous breasts? And big asses? And rape scenes? And face bludgeonings? Why is this all happening to about a dozen high school-aged kids at the epicenter?

Who exactly is Euphoria for? Is it for the parents of a generation that has more of these risk factors thrown their way than any other one in history? Is it for now-adults to relive past traumas that resemble the ones on screen? To have a cathartic release for sins that were committed in their past adolescence? Or is it for no specific group at all – a fantasy world for adults and teens alike to watch vicariously?

It’s certainly not for the audience of star Zendaya’s Disney-littered origins. It also might not be for the people who are currently enjoying her brilliant turn as Peter Parker’s (and Tom Holland’s) girlfriend in the MCU Spider-Man films (and in real life). The decorated actress is still only in her mid-20s, yet she has enough on her resume that she could retire right now and be remembered for decades.

And it’s her take on the titular character of this show that has garnered her the most critical acclaim yet. She became the youngest woman ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series for the first season. She’ll surely be in the running again for this second season. Playing the drug-addicted Rue, Zendaya has given a voice to those who have no direction, because that potential has been completely stolen by substance abuse and mental health hell. Her pain is visceral, but she lends an innocence and a sympathy from the audience that makes it impossible to look away.