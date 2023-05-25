The Flash Series Finale Brings Back the Show’s Greatest Villain One Last Time

The following contains major spoilers for the series finale of The Flash.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 13

It’s the end of an era. After nine seasons, over 180 episodes, half a dozen major network crossovers, and countless rogues, The CW’s The Flash has completed its final run (and most likely wrapped up the current incarnation of the DC TV universe as we know it along with it). Though the show’s shortened final season certainly had its issues—the random introduction of a third Snow sister instead of just giving Caitlin an actual story, way too much Cecile, the awkwardness of the “Chellegra” romance—the four-part series finale “A New World” did attempt to bring the story of The Flash full circle, resurrecting Rick Cosnett’s Eddie Thawne and using him to bring balance to the Speed Force; showing us the birth of Barry and Iris’ daughter, Nora; and expanding the world of Central City speedsters to include comics favorites Avery Ho, Jess Chambers, and Max Mercury.

Though it had to serve many masters, “A New World, Part Four” is an emotional and heartfelt, if not entirely complete, end to the show. Caitlin lives! Eddie makes the hero’s choice we all knew he was capable of! Barry and Iris finally start their family! But of course, there’s no way we could say goodbye to Barry Allen’s Flash without seeing his greatest nemesis one last time, and the show does not disappoint in that regard. “A New World, Part Four” not only brings back the Reverse-Flash, but every dark speedster from the series’ past for one last battle for the future of the Speed Force, complete with lots of creative special effects and callbacks to previous seasons.

“Of course, I had to come back for the finale!” Tom Cavanagh, who has played Barry’s nemesis Eobard Thawne over many years and arcs since The Flash’s first season tells Den of Geek. “You can’t have light without a dark to put it in. And Reverse-Flash is the darkest of the dark when it comes to the Flash story. So, good, yes, let’s beat up on Tom and bring him in again. But, again, and I’ve said this line before, it’s always a privilege to put on that suit.”