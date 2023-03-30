The Flash: Why Dreamer Is More Important Than Ever

“Nia is such a phenomenal character and I loved everything we got to do on Supergirl with her and Brainiac’s relationship,” Maines says. “And I’ve been trying so hard to get them back together in the comics! I love that duo. But a lot of her story on the show was about that relationship and we didn’t get to see Nia as an individual as often. And that’s what was really exciting about coming back for The Flash. It was Nia by herself, Nia coming to help Iris and not having that [interaction] defined by whatever relationships they’re in. It’s easy on a big cast to lump people together, like, oh, this character’s story is the same as this character’s story because they’re in a relationship. So getting to have her come back and just be Nia, by herself, was really rewarding.”

Let’s be real: Guest star appearances are rarely about the character making a surprise stop on a show they’re not normally part of. As a general rule, they’re primarily intended to draw in new audiences, with the occasional added benefit of providing a frisson of excitement to the storylines of existing characters on whatever show they’re visiting. The fact that Nia gets a genuine arc of her own over the course of “Wildest Dreams” is a rare—and extremely good—thing.

“Her journey over the course of Supergirl was really about ‘Hey, I have these powers that I was not prepared for, that I didn’t even think it was possible I would inherit and I have no way to understand or control them,’ Maines explains. “Her journey has been one of trying to find agency in these powers and trying to find her control and her authority. And that’s also what she’s been up to in the year after Supergirl. She’s been delving deeper and deeper into these powers and trying to better understand their nature and their origin.”

And, much like Javicia Leslie’s recent guest turn as both the Red Death and Batwoman’s Ryan Wilder earlier this season, Maines’ visit to Central City is used to say something meaningful about her character and her journey.

“Now, on The Flash, she’s being thrust into a position where she no longer has control. She no longer has access to the powers the same way she usually does. So it feels a lot like being back at square one for her,” Maines explains. “She has worked so hard—both on Supergirl and after Supergirl—to become worthy of these powers and to become the Dreamer that she knows she can be. And now it’s frustrating for her because it feels like she’s lost all the progress she’s made.”

Maines is particularly enthusiastic about the onscreen dynamic the episode explores between Nia and Iris West-Allen, two characters who have never technically met on screen but who have a lot in common.