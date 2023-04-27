The Flash Season 9 Just Completely Changed a Key Part of Crisis on Infinite Earths

This article contains The Flash spoilers.

The Flash begins its final run of episodes with an hour that will delight longtime Arrowverse fans—and sets up a dramatic new possibility for the series’ endgame. “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To” may be most memorable for the fact that it brings back former Arrow stars Stephen Amell and David Ramsey—as well as The Flash favorite Keiynan Lonsdale—but it’s the show’s massive change to the very fabric of the Arrowverse as it has been understood since the events of the 2020 mega-crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths that may be the most impactful.

It’s hard to imagine an episode where Barry Allen’s death (however brief it might be) is only the third most interesting thing that happens during it, but here we are. Not only does Sendhil Ramamurthy’s villainous Bloodwork attempt to turn all of Central City into his own personal army of blood zombies, but he also manages to tempt Wally into helping him by corrupting his idea of what a universe free of pain might look like. But although Wally kills Barry in a Bloodwork-fueled rage, we all know that’s not going to be the end of our hero’s story. And instead of passing on to a much-deserved eternal rest, he wakes up in a forest with none other than Arrow’s Oliver Queen.

Oliver, who in case anyone has forgotten, is also technically dead and now possesses the powers of the godlike being known as the Spectre, seems to pull a dead Barry into a sort of limbo—one that bears a more than passing resemblance to Arrow’s island of Lian Yu. He’s saved Barry in order to fill him in on some crucial information that will almost certainly impact the rest of the series’ final season. Because: The multiverse is in danger. Yes, the multiverse, that thing that wasn’t technically supposed to exist anymore after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Well, it’s back—or perhaps more accurately, it turns out it never really left—and Barry and friends will have to act accordingly in order to save it from Ramsey Russo’s plan to infect every world with his blood plague.