The Flash Will Finally Bring an Unproduced Superman Movie to Life

This post contains spoilers for The Flash.

In our universe, the first Superman movie after the Cannon Films flop Superman IV: The Quest for Peace was Superman Returns, the pseudo II sequel starring Brandon Routh. But in in other realities, the J.J. Abrams and McG project Superman Flyby was next to bring the Man of Steel back to the screen, or the Wolfgang Petersen-directed Batman v Superman, featuring Johnny Depp as Batman. But in the greatest of all realities, Superman returned in Superman Lives, an adaptation of the Death of Superman story directed by Tim Burton and starring Nicolas Cage as Kal El.

And if there’s one thing that modern superhero movies love apparently, it’s alternate realities. In fact, the multiverse has been the primary selling point for the long-delayed DC movie The Flash. What was originally intended to be a spin-off from the DC Universe established Zack Snyder has ballooned into a multiversal take on the Flashpoint storyline, bringing back not only the increasingly exhausted Ben Affleck, but also Michael Keaton’s Batman, not seen since 1992’s Batman Returns.

For all of the caves and cowls in the promotional material, trailers seem to suggest that much of the movie takes place not in an established Bat-universe, but in the reality of Man of Steel, as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and his double team up with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to save a world without a Superman. But according to director Andy Muschietti, The Flash will have a Superman, just not one we’ve ever seen before, at least not officially.