The Flash: Stephen Amell’s Arrow Return and the Beginning of the End for the Series

In many ways, entrusting an episode that touches on so many legacy relationships and themes to a person who’s seen most of them unfold both on and off-screen makes a ton of sense. “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To” is the fifth The Flash episode that Panabaker has directed, following Season 5’s “Godspeed,” Season 6’s “License to Elongate,” Season 7’s “Rayo de Luz,” and Season 8’s “Keep It Dark.” But she credits the ultimate success of this episode to a team effort between its writers and guest cast.

“It was a really stellar script—Sam [Chielsen] and Emily [Palizzi] did an excellent job, and Sam, in particular, is a big fan of Arrow and I feel like he knew Oliver’s voice and could really make sure we got that tone,” Panabaker says. “And although it’s a big episode, it’s actually not a crazy number of scenes, which is fun because every[one] gets to be really interesting and there’s a lot going on [in them]. So it’s not just two people sitting at a desk talking about something.”

According to the director/actress, conveying the story’s emotional beats was just as important to her as handling the many visual and special effects necessary to create Bloodwork’s zombies. Particularly since so much of its story hinges on relationships: Between Barry and his brother-in-law Wally, between Barry and his former mentor Oliver Queen, and even between Barry and his own mission as The Flash.

“It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To” focuses on Barry’s second 30th birthday party, something that’s only possible thanks to the fact that he was slightly de-aged during last season’s “The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen.” But it’s not as happy an occasion as you might expect—he’s still struggling with the fact that he was essentially randomly gifted extra years of life when his friends like Caitlin and Frost are dead and gone.

“I think it’s important to really tell the story on a variety of different levels,” she continues. “At the start, it feels to me like one of our more old-school episodes in that there’s a bad guy, and it’s a really scary bad guy and we really have to stop him and stop him right now. So there’s an urgency to that. And to get to see the Flash be the Flash in that way is great. But I also think there’s a really interesting Barry story there too.”

For Panabaker, Barry’s “complicated history and backstory with Wally West” was of particular interest to her, especially since Wally has spent his time away from Central City on something of a journey of self-actualization, trying to find his way to true enlightenment. And in many ways, he seems more secure in himself, and his identity as a hero, than Barry is at this particular moment.