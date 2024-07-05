Did Sutekh Just Bring Doctor Who’s Time Lords and Gallifrey Back to Life?

But you can’t really remove stuff from Doctor Who. There used to be a saying that “No one stays dead in comics except Bucky, Jason Todd, and Uncle Ben”, until about 20 years ago when Bucky and Jason Todd both came back. Who works on a similar logic. So, instead of pretending that the destruction Gallifrey is going to stick, we should be thinking about how to bring them back in a way that they can actually unlock some good stories for the Doctor.

Empire of Ages

Of course, before you can ask that question, you have to ask what the Time Lords were good for in the first place. “Not much” is a valid answer – there were many good reasons the kill them off, as we’ve said. But they have had their uses.

In their very first appearance it was fantastic seeing the real fear Patrick Troughton played when he knew they were approaching. Given everything we now know about their funny collars and dubious purpose that might seem unlikely, but “The War Games” is the first time we really get the sense of the Doctor as not just an exile, or a wanderer, but a man who is running from something.

That was the high watermark for Time Lords for a while. From then on most of their appearances were as Basil Expositions when the Doctor needed to be given a mission or warned about some coming threat. Then in 1976 we finally got a proper look at Gallifrey with the unintentionally-hilariously-named “The Deadly Assassin”. Despite the silly name, this “Doctor Who does The Manchurian Candidate” story set the ground rules for Time Lords going forward, and every Time Lord story written since is in one way or another riffing off this one.

This Gallifrey is a parody of a specific idea of Britain, its dusty civil servants, stale bureaucracy and self-important ambition. As we walk its halls of power (Does Gallifrey have any other kind of hall?) it seems that everyone we meet went to the same public school, and the political clashes are largely just a continuation of those classroom grudges.

Blimey, can you imagine living in a place like that?