The Doctor Who Finale Had a Secret Romance in Plain Sight

“Look how caring he is!” notes Davies on the BBC iPlayer in-episode commentary. “They’re my favourite thing in the whole world,” agrees Doctor Who series producer Vicki Delow.

A few minutes later in the sequence, everybody at UNIT walks out to the landing area to look out on the newly alive London skyline, and, without the others noticing, Colonel Ibrahim reaches for Kate and the two hold hands. They look at each other in the light of this second-chance world, and it’s clear that there’s more to this workplace relationship than following orders and Friday night drinks at the local Slug & Lettuce.

“These two. I just love them,” continues Delow on the commentary. Asked by Davies to explain to the viewer what she means – are they friends? Delow says: “I think they’re more than friends, I think there’s a little relationship” and goes on to call Kate L-S and Col. Ibrahim “the greatest romance”.

That’s pretty unassailable then – UNIT head Kate and her top colonel are an item. It’s a bit of much-needed character development for Redgrave’s character, whose personal life has largely been kept off screen throughout her appearances in Doctor Who. If the much-rumoured UNIT spinoff comes to fruition, a romance is just the kind of thing needed to bring the character to life.

The daughter of classic-era Doctor Who character The Brigadier, Alistair Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courtney), Kate’s first screen appearance in Doctor Who was during the Steven Moffat/Matt Smith era, in 2012 episode “The Power of Three”. In 2014 two-part finale “Death in Heaven”, she introduced herself to a horde of Cybermen as:

“Kate Stewart. Divorcee, mother of two, keen gardener, outstanding bridge player. Also chief scientific officer, Unified Intelligence Taskforce – who currently have you surrounded.”