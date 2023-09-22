The Continental Cast: Meet Colin Woodell and the New Stars of the John Wick Universe

Ayomide Adegun is Charon

Earlier this year, the world was devastated to learn of the sudden death of actor Lance Reddick. The 60-year-old actor died from heart disease in March of 2023, having had a long career in shows like The Wire, Fringe, and Bosch, while on the big screen he had starred in all four films of the John Wick franchise as the concierge of the Continental hotel, Charon.

In The Continental, a younger version of Charon is played by Ayomide Adegun, an actor from South London with only two credits to his name, this very TV series and the upcoming movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, where he features as the character Pliny ‘Pup’ Harrington.

Mel Gibson is Cormac

Cormac (Mel Gibson) is a feared New York crime kingpin and the current manager of The Continental hotel in this era of the John Wick timeline. He had some early dealings with Winston and his brother Frankie as children, and in the decades since this initial encounter Frankie has come to work by his side. However, as The Continental gets underway, we see that Frankie has had enough of Cormac, and plans an operation to steal something very important from him, which then drags Winston back into the pair’s orbit.

Gibson is a household name, having starred in blockbusters throughout the 1980s and 1990s like Mad Max the Lethal Weapon series. He has also notably stepped behind the camera for a handful of films, including the historical movie Braveheart, for which he won Best Director and Picture statues at the Oscars. His career took a downturn in the 21st century after several controversies and legal issues came to light and he was blacklisted in Hollywood for some time as a result of these events.

Ben Robson and Nhung Kate are Frankie and Yen

Frankie is Winston’s older brother, but they have become estranged. While Winston has progressed to become a successful businessman, Frankie has fallen into a life of crime after coming home from the Vietnam War. He and his wife Yen are fiercely in love but now find themselves on the run from Cormac and The High Table after Frankie steals a very special item from The Continental vault.

Winston’s brother is played by Ben Robson, who played Kalf in Netflix’s popular historical epic series Vikings, but he is better known for his role as Craig Cody in the TV show Animal Kingdom. Yen is Nhung Kate, a martial artist and actress who once won the reality competition show Vietnam Superstar and since has gone on to lead over 10 Vietnamese TV series of note, while taking roles in acclaimed movies such as The Housemaid.