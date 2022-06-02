20 Reasons Why The Wire Is Still Relevant Today

3. Many Big Actors Got Their Start Here

Michael B. Jordan and Idris Elba are just two of the most famous names that got their big break on The Wire. The acting is criminally underrated on this show, and it says something about their performances that these stars went on to create so much other great work after it went off the air.

4. It Made Other Golden Age Shows Possible

The Sopranos was the first show that proved the validity of the Golden Age of Television, but The Wire was nearly as instrumental. With so many fascinating characters, so much attention to detail, and a creative vision that was unmatched at the time, many shows that came after it should be thankful for the groundwork laid by The Wire. Everything from Breaking Bad to Line of Duty and more benefited from The Wire’s critical success.

5. It Put Black Actors in the Spotlight

Anytime you can get a diverse set of actors on the air, it’s a huge boon for the television industry at large. The Wire had a predominantly Black cast, reflecting the city and culture it was set in. And at a time when the large majority of shows were white, this show indicated that it was time for a change. It’s a problem that still haunts the entertainment industry today, though, unfortunately.

6. Omar Little is a Legendary Character

Of all of the great characters in The Wire, Omar Little is the one who left the most indelible mark on the audience. The late Michael K. Williams played Omar to perfection, making him one of the all-time great anti-heroes. People still enjoy debating the merits of Omar’s decision-making and motivations today.

7. The Show is Very Literary

The Wire was one of the first programs on television that wanted to build a greater world filled with morally ambiguous characters, almost making the viewing experience similar to reading a dense novel. This is something that many dramas have attempted to emulate in the years since, with varied levels of success.

8. We Own This City Carries On Its Legacy

The Wire is the type of show that left people wanting more due to its multi-layered storytelling and creators David Simon and George Pelecanos have finally delivered on that desire with We Own This City. Using some of the same actors as in the parent show, we thought that the miniseries delivered a pretty decent dessert for fans clamoring to return to Baltimore. Though not set in Baltimore, other Simon shows like Show Me a Hero and The Deuce keep the narrative lessons of The Wire alive as well.