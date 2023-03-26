John Wick: Chapter 4 Sets Up Multiple Spinoffs

Whatever the case, John Wick may be dead, but there are already two major spinoffs incoming, and one of them, Ballerina, will even feature Keanu Reeves back as Wick. No, you didn’t miss a mid-credits scene of zombie-Wick’s hand punching through the dirt of his burial ground; the spinoff takes place between chapters 3 and 4. And speaking of post-credit scenes, I hope you stuck around until the very end of John Wick: Chapter 4, because there was a hint at another spinoff potentially to come.

In fact, John Wick 4 does a fine job of setting up multiple spinoffs while concluding Wick’s own story with action-packed panache. Let’s look at what’s already been confirmed to be coming to cinemas (and the small-screen) soon, and then speculate about potential paths the series could walk.

Ballerina

A movie that’s already confirmed: Ballerina picks up with a ballet dancer named Rooney, who was briefly spotted in Chapter 3 – Parabellum during a scene in which Wick visits The Director, played by Anjelica Huston, in Russia. Rooney was originally portrayed by actual dancer Unity Phelan, though she’s been replaced by No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas in the spinoff.

The spinoff, which has no publicly projected release date, will see Rooney take revenge on those who murdered her family, and thanks to taking place before the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, will feature cameos from both Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane’s Continental Hotel manager Winston (presumably not at the same time as they are still on unfriendly terms at this point in the timeline after Winston shot Wick at the end of Chapter 3).

There was one minor nod to Ballerina in Chapter 4; the Marquis is seen watching a ballet dancer. It’s brief and may have nothing to do with Ballerina, but it’s a pointed moment and could come into play in the spinoff, which will be directed by Len Wiseman, who helmed the first two Underworld movies.

The Continental

Another confirmed spinoff, The Continental is a limited series that focuses on the rise of Winston and how he came to manage the eponymous Continental Hotel. As this one’s another prequel, McShane has been replaced by The Purge’s Colin Woodell, and the most notable casting is Mel Gibson as a character known as Cormac.