New Community Movie Update Is Good News for Fans

It’s been a long road to get to the fabled Community movie. What started as a “six seasons and a movie” in-joke amongst fans became something more concrete when Sony Pictures TV and Peacock jointly announced that they would begin production on a Community film, helmed by original creator Dan Harmon.

Of course, then some stuff happened: most notably the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. While the entertainment industry’s actors and writers were eventually able to negotiate an equitable deal for their work, the twin disruptions effectively shut down Hollywood for months, jeopardizing many projects.

Getting the now-very successful cast of Community back together was always going to be a logistical challenge even under the most stable of circumstances. Would Sony and Peacock still be able to close deals with important talent even after the upheaval of the strikes? According to a recent interview with one erstwhile Community star, the answer to that question is unequivocally “yes.”

In speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his new series Mr. and Mrs. Smith (which is coincidentally very good and worth your time), Donald Glover was asked whether he still planned to return as Greendale student Troy Barnes for the Community movie. His answer should be extremely reassuring for Community fans.