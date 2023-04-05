Donald Glover’s Community Movie Update Could Answer a Troy Mystery

donald glover talking about the community movie!!!! pic.twitter.com/WdERqsRSnv — ⓘ lie | TED LASSO SPOILERS (@rhymezoneyes) April 4, 2023

“We’re supposed to be shooting it soon,” Glover says. “I haven’t seen a script. In true Dan (Harmon) fashion, we’ll probably get it on the first day. But yeah, it’s supposed to be happening. I know just as much about it as you do.”

Those not fully familiar with Community creator Dan Harmon’s process might be disquieted by the notion that Glover has not yet seen a script for the film or assume it might jeopardize his involvement. But real Harmon-heads know that that’s just par for the course for the exacting and particular TV storyteller. In the same interview, Glover mentions that he became accustomed to Harmon’s strange ways during his time on the show.

“Dan is kind of like a story expert,” he says. “So sometimes you wouldn’t get the scripts until the day of. I don’t memorize scripts anymore. I’ll learn it in the makeup.”

With Glover almost-officially aboard, the still untitled Community movie now has everything in place to fulfill its fans’ lofty expectations. It also could answer an important lingering question from the show’s initial six-season run: what ever became of Troy? The end of Community season 5 episode 5 “Geothermal Escapism” finds Troy (and LeVar Burton) heading off for an adventure on a boat (named “Childish Tycoon” naturally) that Pierce left for him in his will.

That was the last we ever saw of Troy Barnes on Community … but it wasn’t the last we heard of him. Just one episode later, a ticker at the bottom of a news program Professor Hickey is watching reads “LeVar Burton and non-celebrity companion captured by pirates in the Gulf of Mexico.” So unless LeVar Burton went on a second boat trip with a non-celebrity friend that we’re not aware of, Troy was captured by pirates in the Gulf of Mexico almost immediately following his departure from the show.

If that happened so soon after Troy’s exit then imagine what other kinds of truly wild adventures he and LeVar got into! Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to imagine much longer once Donald Glover comes back for the movie.