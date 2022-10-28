Community’s “Epidemiology” Is the Perfect Zombie Movie

Centering the story on Troy certainly feels like a nod to the father of all modern zombie films, Night of the Living Dead. Abed even says “Make me proud, Troy. Be the first Black man to make it to the end,” referencing the untimely (and unfortunately timeless) fate of Ben (Duane Jones) in George Romero’s 1968 classic.

But, as this is Community we’re talking about, that’s not the only reference. At the end of “Epidemiology,” as unnamed Men in Black swarm the school, it’s made plain that they’d rather execute the students then drug them, mirroring the trigger-happy posse from Living Dead’s finale. The episode is similarly claustrophobic, taking place entirely in one building. And, as it was in the Romero film, the basement turns out to be the safest place of all – until it isn’t, anyway.

There are shades of Dawn of the Dead, as well, substituting a library for a mall. And, of course, the government-created, rage-inducting plague going awry calls back to 28 Days Later. The zombies being technically alive might even call back to 1932’s White Zombie and the original Haitian concept that inspired the genre.

But “Epidemiology” goes still deeper than that, borrowing not just genre hallmarks and plot points, but entire scenes and shots.

It’s hard not to see shades of the 2006 video game Dead Rising in Troy and Abed’s panicked crawl across the top of storage shelves. Jeff using a soccer ball as a weapon is also seemingly lifted straight from the game. Annie (Alison Brie) being pulled through a broken window by the grotesquely grabby horde is an almost perfect recreation of a shot from Shaun of the Dead – which was, in turn, copying a shot from 1985’s Day of the Dead. Abed’s crushing end at the hands of the zombie horde is borrowed from I Am Legend, as is the notion of zombies as victims, able, ultimately, to be cured.

If that all sounds like a lot to stuff into a single episode, don’t worry: “Epidemiology” moves. Pierce (Chevy Chase) starts to turn less than two minutes into the proceedings. He chows down on Star-Burns’ (Dino Stamatopoulos) neck before the opening credits begin. Everything else continues at that breakneck pace – but it never sacrifices suspense for speed. Instead, “Epidemiology” uses its sitcom-ness as a shortcut.