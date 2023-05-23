Clone High Producer Discusses Season 2’s New Characters and Classic Tropes

We’ve always been ambitious, but the timelines for animation are very long, right? You know, Pinocchio took 10 years, so basically almost half of the work that we’ve ever done happened during Pinocchio at one point or another. Same with each show – Clone High‘s been almost two years. So everything moves at a pace that is very compartmentalized and predictable to a certain extent. Obviously, production’s production, there are a lot of things that you never know what’s gonna come around the corner on any given day but because of the long lead times and how long the process is, you take a breath, you cross every bridge as it comes, and it comes in a very sequential order.

How was it to recapture that same animation style while also taking it to new lengths and art styles that you do in several episodes?

We don’t have a house style. We’re not committed to one look for a show. Every show’s different and it’s got its language to it. The trick is in doing something that doesn’t take away the charm. We’re not trying to reinvent the style because the reaction was so strong to the original style that was created for the show, which we didn’t do the original 20 years ago. So it’s about making incremental changes in process and refinement that has happened over the last 20 years, but never letting the animation get ahead of the writing and the vision of the original show. Chris and Phil knew what they were doing the first go around, and you really don’t want to change anything. That kind of takes you out of what the show is.

The tools have gotten better, the things you can do in animation have gone astronomically in the other direction, right? There’s so many things you can do. You’ve got Unreal Engine, you’ve got this photorealism, all these things that didn’t really exist. Back then, the temptation would be to push things in that direction. But I think it’s a testament to their vision really to keep it very, I don’t say nostalgic, but tied to the original look because it really is a good look. It is a Clone High world that you don’t want to disrupt in any way. We had worked here, we worked with Jam Filled in Canada, who’s been a partner of ours for a long time.

They do a tremendous job in helping us keep that look consistent. While still making improvements. Of course, audiences are so much more sophisticated nowadays than they were back then. I think the one staple that kind of stays the same is that the style backs up the writing. If people aren’t noticing the animation first, that’s a win. You wanna be recognizing the storytelling and the character development, first, and the animation sits right behind that.

What was it like to work with all these new writers?