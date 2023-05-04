Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Review – A Tartakovksky Superhero Epic

The people that they used to be are irrelevant to what these heroic souls are meant to safeguard for the good of mankind. It’s a fascinating concept that packs each character with a ton of trauma as they try to accept their destiny, but also contend with the remnants of their past lives that won’t let go. It’s a complication that Unicorn: Warriors Eternal could completely move past following its premiere where these transformations occur, but the show is stronger for allowing this pain to fester and attack at unexpected moments.

Many of Tartakovsky’s previous works involve characters who refuse their destinies or at the least have trouble coming to terms with them. This has never been more in focus than it is in Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, which looks at the idea of fate and what it means to truly be one’s self and not just the role that society tells us to play in life. Melinda, in particular, is haunted by fragments of her past life that make the insurmountable task that lies ahead for her feel even more impossible. Her apocalyptic power and past force her and her fellow warriors into an uphill war in their pursuits to ward off evil, both terrestrial and cosmic in nature.

It’s dramatically smart that the public rebels against these heroes as they’re pegged as a “criminal gang of spiritualists.” In doing so, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal finds its own proper J. Jonah Jameson surrogate skeptic. On that note, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal boasts a fun cast of heroic characters, but it also makes sure that it includes a satisfying villain who can hold the audience in suspense. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal unleashes an engaging and competent antagonist that holds its own with Samurai Jack’s Aku and the worst of Clone Wars’ Sith Lords. It makes for an ideal counterpoint to the series’ heroes.

There’s exceptional, effortless world-building present right from the start of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and its “less is more” mentality. Likewise, the silent nature of Copernicus is well-handled due to Tartakovsky’s previous experience on Primal and Samurai Jack. He’s more than capable when it comes to confidently letting visuals speak for themselves and not drowning episodes in exposition. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is patient and restrained with its pacing, but the first installment is easily the slowest of the first half of the season. It gets bogged down by more character introductions than the rest of the season. It’s still a busy, anarchic entry that accomplishes a lot and hits the ground running.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, like all of Tartakovsky’s productions, looks absolutely gorgeous. However, this is a real step forward for Tartakovsky that blends together a number of different styles and sensibilities to flesh out a world that’s both vast and diverse. Eclectic art styles and influences from across the world and throughout time are fearlessly blended together here, whether it’s futuristic steampunk architecture, France’s Asterix & Obelix, the crunchy science fiction works of Moebius, Tex Avery cartoons, or a multitude of anime genres.

There are some round, oafish character designs that would have previously felt impossible in a Tartakovsky series that’s full of svelte and angular artwork. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal uses this variety to its advantage. The designs for the core cast of eternal heroes all shine in their respective ways and each individual already has such a personality through their visual style alone before the audience even gets to know them. Some of the material with Seng, the celestial monk who traverses the cosmic wasteland, makes up Unicorn: Warriors Eternal’s most beautiful moments.