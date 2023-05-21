The Best Simpsons Episodes of the ’10s

“Did you know there’s a direct correlation between the decline of Spirograph and the rise in gang activity? Think about it,” Bart was warned during The Simpsons’ “Golden Era.” He says he will, but we know he won’t give it even a passing thought. The same could be said about the series in the 2010s. As viewership went down over the decade, the country splintered into opposing factions, without much thought. The citizens turned away from trusted media output, and after beating Gunsmoke as the longest-running, scripted primetime show in history, The Simpsons was an institution.

The decade opened with a big 20th anniversary premiere, “Once Upon a Time in Springfield,” promoted as the 450th episode of the series. It ran alongside a special, aired after a year’s buildup from Fox, called The Simpsons 20th Anniversary Special – In 3-D! On Ice!, directed by Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me). The show even supersized its presentation, airing episodes in 720p high-definition, and a new opening sequence, including 3D animation, which replaced the one which had been running since season 2 in 1990. The Simpsons would go on to crack 500 episodes in season 23’s “At Long Last Leave.”

With great responsibilities come great weight, and Homer had already undergone liposuction, as well as bigger threats. It was possible The Simpsons just might have been more profitable if it was canceled, and on Oct. 4, 2011, 20th Century Fox Television started to weigh the profits of syndication deals with the advantages of new episodes. After all, one of the things they were thinking of was a cable channel that would only air The Simpsons episodes. In the end, the cast, creative, and production team took a pay cut. The decade ended with the series becoming property of The Walt Disney Company, and the subject of a 14-day marathon on FXX.

The Simpsons celebrated their 20th birthday with a bang, they’d nabbed dozens of Primetime Emmy Awards, released a film, The Simpsons Movie, which was a box office smash, and got their own 44 cent stamp from the United States Postal Service. The Simpsons’ recognition as elder states-show ate away at its subversive roots. Sunday nights opened to newer animated mischief, while the series catered to the celebrity elite, often resembling “Lisa Goes Gaga” from season 23. By this time, the series was even recognized for telling the future, and after no one heeded the predictions of the Donald Trump presidency, history became increasingly redundant.