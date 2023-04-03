How Adult Swim’s Royal Crackers Draws From Succession

Jason Ruiz: I was very inspired by Succession. When I started throwing around ideas for the show, Succession was in its second season at the time and I was into it. I’m very proud to say that I was an early fan of that show since its start. I remember just thinking that it’d be fun to do a show where it’s treated with equally high stakes, but it’s just a shit company. It’s a company that nobody cares about, wants, or covets as much as this family does, but they treat it like it’s pure gold. The idea started there, but I agree with you that very quickly Royal Crackers became its own thing. It was really just the jumping off point and I don’t think that we mentioned Succession when we were pitching it. It was just about this family running this company and then the trick after that was figuring out the right level of wealth for them. We didn’t want them to feel too extravagant and that they can still be real and relatable.

It’s also just kind of the perfect irony now that right when Royal Crackers starts, Succession announces that it’s ending.

JR: We kicked them out! There’s only room for one!

There are a lot of animated series that look at dysfunctional families, but what was so appealing about digging into this heightened family drama, nepotism, and ignorance?

Seth Cohen: There are other animated family comedies like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers, but Royal Crackers cuts so real to me. One of the things that I love about Jason is that almost all of his work is about working out these family relationships. It started with literally a short of his that I watched–“Fathers and Son”–that’s where I first saw it. He’s always been working that family relationship out. It’s so much fun to me when a writer uses their program like therapy, to some extent. It’s just so personal to him, especially with certain relationships, like Theo is Jason.

For me, this show is an extension of what Jason does well, which is to explore these family relationships. In terms of tone, Rick and Morty is dysfunction at such a heightened level. There are some similarities there in the sense that it’s a family that feels real because it’s imperfect. I think Royal Crackers is crazy, but not nearly as crazy. I like having our feet on the ground a little more. It’s interesting territory for adult animation to explore.