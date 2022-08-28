The Capture Season 2 Cast: No Callum Turner, But Meet the New Characters Here

DCI Rachel Carey is living a lonely, paranoid existence, struggling with thwarted ambitions while seconded to Counter Terrorism Command’s ‘mapping’ department. She’s officially joined the highly classified ‘Correction’ team, but has yet to be truly ‘let in’. When her former colleagues DS Flynn and DI Latif bring the case of a man murdered by invisible assailants to her attention, the stakes quickly become deadly. Carey’s investigation brings her into the orbit of hotshot politician Isaac Turner MP as the case’s links to national and international security start to emerge. Something is very wrong, but can she work out what before Britain’s security is irrevocably compromised? And which of her colleagues can she trust?

And here’s who’ll be joining her for six brand new, twist and shock-filled episodes:

Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner MP

The Capture, Isaac Turner (PAAPA ESSIEDU), Heyday films,Laurence Cendrowicz

Ambitious MP Isaac Turner is the Minister for Security, currently working on the China Research Committee’s response to a bid made by Chinese facial recognition company X4nda to implement its software at UK borders. He’s played by Paapa Essiedu, recently seen as the lead in Sky sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project. Essiedu played Kwame in Michaela Coel’s startling I May Destroy You, was Alex in stylish gangster drama Gangs of London and has appeared in The Miniaturist, Kiri as well as numerous stage roles.

Andy Nyman as Home Secretary Rowan Gill

The Capture, Rowan Gill (ANDY NYMAN),Heyday films, Laurence Cendrowicz

Isaac Turner’s boss is the cabinet Home Secretary, played by the brilliant Andy Nyman, recent star of ITV crime drama Unforgotten and Amazon Prime teen assassin thriller Hanna. In addition to film roles in Ghost Stories and Judy, Nyman has played Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders, appeared in Charlie Brooker Big Brother zombie drama Dead Set, was Jonty de Wolfe in Channel 4 comedy Campus.

Indira Varma as Khadija Khan

The Capture, Khadija Khan (INDIRA VARMA), Heyday films,Laurence Cendrowicz

BBC Newsnight presenter and journalist Khadija Khan is a commentator on the Chinese security bid who gets dragged in to the deepfake scandal in The Capture series two. She’s played by Indira Varma, a familiar face from countless screen roles including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones, Luther and Rome.

Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan

The Capture,DC Chloe Tan (TESSA WONG),Heyday films,Laurence Cendrowicz

Chloe Tan is a fast-tracked detective constable newly assigned to Homicide to work a murder case with Flynn and Latif. She’s played by Tessa Wong, a graduate of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School for whom this is one of her first screen roles.