Strike Is Back For a New BBC Series: Recapping Cormoran and Robin’s Story So Far

In Lethal White, after the pair had moved into a new house together to begin married life, Robin discovered one of Sarah’s earrings on their bedroom floor and realised that Matthew was still cheating on her. She packed a bag and left him, and Troubled Blood finds the pair of them engaged in a messy divorce. The series ended with both Robin and Strike newly single after another of his relationships also ended, but not having expressed their feelings for each other.

Who Killed Jasper Chiswell in Lethal White?

We attempt to untangle the convoluted plot here. In short: it was Jasper’s illegitimate son Raphael (Raff). Raff had seduced his step-mother Kinvara and convinced her to collude in the old man’s murder – ostensibly because he loved and wanted to be with her, but really so that he could get his hands on a family painting the value of which only he recognised as worth over 20 million. Jasper disliked Raff and had disinherited him, so Raff started an affair with Kinvara and planned to marry her after Jasper’s death and then kill her a year or so later by staging a riding accident, meaning he inherited the valuable painting through her. Together, they concocted a plan to spike Jasper’s morning orange juice and create a false alibi for Kinvara, but Strike and Robin untangled their web of lies, leading to a confrontation with a gun on a narrow boat, that thankfully everybody who matters survived unscathed.

How Strike and Robin Met

By chance. Robin was assigned to Strike’s Denmark Street office for a week of agency temping as his assistant, but soon found a taste and a talent for the work of a private investigator. In the first series, she successfully interviewed for a much higher-paying HR job in a bland city firm, but chose not to take them up on their offer, finding more satisfaction in Strike’s world, despite the disapproval of her then fiancé and now soon-to-be ex-husband Matthew.

How Strike Became a Private Investigator

After his mother’s death, he dropped out of Oxford university, where he started dating his former fiancée Charlotte Chapman, and joined the army. After losing his lower leg in an explosion in Afghanistan, he transferred to SIB (Special Investigation Branch) and worked as a military police officer, before using those skills to set up his Soho detective agency.

Robin’s Panic Attacks and Dropping Out of University

Mid-way through a degree in psychology, Robin was the victim of an assault on campus by a serial perpetrator wearing a gorilla mask. She gave evidence that led to his conviction for rape and attempted murder, and the trauma led to her dropping out of university and moving back home with her parents. The trauma left her with panic attacks, which she kept secret from Strike until she suffered one while driving them both in series 4, Lethal White, and was forced to tell him.

Strike and Charlotte

Only fragments are known in the TV series. Before the series began, Cormoran was engaged to socialite Charlotte Chapman (Peaky Blinders‘ Natasha O’Keeffe). When he first met Robin, he was mid-argument with Charlotte, who stormed out of his office promising that, like always, he would come crawling back to her. Cormoran moved out of their place and started sleeping in his Denmark Street office, where Charlotte sent his possessions in a box marked ‘Arsehole’.