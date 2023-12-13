The Buccaneers Ending Explained: How It Updates Edith Wharton’s Story

Jakeways was in college when the 1995 miniseries adaptation premiered and says she likely saw parts of it but the goal of the creative team was to take Wharton’s unfinished novel in a new and modern direction.

“We deliberately wanted to do our version of it and our version of the book. I knew that if I watched it, I would end up being influenced by the way that they’d done things. We watched other Edith Wharton films and we talked about other period dramas and other versions of period dramas that have been done in the past and that have been done more recently but wanted it to feel like our version of this amazing starting point that Edith Wharton gave us.”

A closer look at the 1995 adaptation reveals some critical ways in which the new series is writing for a modern audience. The miniseries ends with Nan running away with Guy because the trajectory of Nan’s relationship with Theo is completely different. In the older miniseries, Guy leaves England to work abroad which leaves Nan free to marry Julius, the equivalent of Theo. When Guy returns, Nan realizes that the fairy tale wedding didn’t result in a happily ever after. Nan in the 1995 miniseries was not born out of wedlock and her stepmother (Christina Hendricks) divorcing her father as a result of that secret was not a factor in Nan’s plot trajectory. In addition, Miss Testvalley works for the St. George family, not the Brightlingseas which means her involvement in past and current events plays out in a completely different way.

The breakdown in Jinny’s marriage to James by the end of The Buccaneers is also the result of the series taking a different approach to his story than before. Jakeways describes James’ character as “contemporary feeling and slightly darker.”

“I wanted to explore what growing up in a household that’s as stiff and as unemotional as the Brightlingseas might be like for a young man,” Willis says. “He’s not necessarily learned kindness and empathy and really how to even talk to women. He might have to marry one of the debutantes, but he’s not well versed in how to bring joy into a marriage because there’s been very little joy in that family where emotions are left at the door.”

The 1995 minseries did not have James sexually harass Lizzie Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag) but it did show him slapping Jinny. James’ dark side is slowly revealed throughout The Buccaneers to show why Jinny is pursuing the riskier option of running away vs pursuing divorce through the standard legal procedure.