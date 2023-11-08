The Buccaneers Producers Break Down That Panic-Inducing Debutante Ball

The script for the debutante scene is what drew White to direct the first two episodes of The Buccaneers, with the director saying “Nan goes to the debutante ball, and then we see Nan have a panic attack as she sees her sister and friends having to stand on the stairs and be chosen like girls in a beauty pageant. Their whole destiny depends on whether someone is going to pick them or not as a wife and the script felt so fresh to me and so powerful in its attitude.”

Ball scenes are often the most popular and memorable scenes for period drama audiences but a lot of work goes into preparing them. White also thought a lot about setting up the contrast between the emotions of the young women before they arrived at the ball and at the end of the night.

“I thought it’s the equivalent of girls today on a prom night standing up in a limo ‘woo-hooing’ even though they travel to the ball in carriages,” White says.

White shot all of the scenes of the debutante ball in Glasgow City Chambers. In fact, the building is the current headquarters for the Glasgow city council and has been in use for city government offices since 1888. The City Chambers’s late 19th-century beaux-arts style architecture was featured in the 2000 adaptation of another one of Wharton’s novels The House of Mirth as well as Outlander. White brought in lightboxes to erase the color from the walls and the actors in the scene. She also worked with trained steady-cam operators from Italy, the cinematographer, and the set designer to turn the government offices into a house fit for an English Lord whose family has existed for hundreds of years.

“I wanted to create a world almost entirely of white to contrast with all the colors of New York,” White says. “I was very supported in directing an incredibly complicated shoot.”

The audience sees Ginny and Lizzie nervously holding each other’s hands before they walk down the staircase in front of the suitors. All of the debutantes then hold up wooden palettes with a number so that the suitors can pick a dancing partner and potential bride.Nan overhears the British gentry gossiping and insulting her sister and her friends which causes her to panic. The music and the camera moves in time with Nan’s fears.