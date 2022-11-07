How Dangerous Liaisons Rejects Bridgerton’s Historical Alternate Universe

This adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons uses color-conscious casting whereas previous adaptations had no or few actors of color. Starz, starting with The Spanish Princess, has continually cast actors of color as servants or courtiers in their recent royalty dramas forcing costume drama fans to either accept the existence of people of color in Europe pre-1900 or leave it. Additionally, the show’s production company Playground also produces All Creatures Great And Small which opted for color-conscious casting when adapting the James Herriot veterinary memoirs.

France’s history in regard to racism and colonialism developed on a different trajectory than in the U.S. and U.K. Olivette Otele’s groundbreaking biography African Europeans documents the development of racialized society across Europe from ancient times to today. Anyone who believes Dangerous Liaisons is “making up” the presence of BIPOC in Paris needs to be handed a link to buy or rent this book from the library.

Victoire has clearly bonded with Camille based on the shared struggle of life in general. There are vague hints about whether Victoire has ever slept with clients but it is very possible she has avoided that by cleaning and acting as a ladies’ maid. For those who may find Victoire’s positioning a rehashing of misogynoir tropes, social and legal discrimination in this era forced unmarried women into either domestic service or sex work. Victoire’s costuming also provides hints about her background not explicitly mentioned in the script. She is wearing a headwrap that may appear to look like a tignon but it is tied differently. The tignon headwraps were legally mandated for both enslaved and free women of color in French Louisiana. However, Victoire’s headwrap is more indicative of North and West African women’s styles.

While Camille and Valmont have no issues with Victoire’s appearance, other white elites are all too happy to reduce her to third-class citizenship. For example, the Marquise de Merteuil tells Victoire that while it would be easy for Camille to blend into high society, Victoire’s origins would raise too many questions. The Marquise then references the thieves of Marseille which is clearly a racist stereotype about the residents of port cities. In many situations posing as Camille’s “servant” is the only way Victoire can stay by her side. Victoire’s difficulties have some parallels in the life of Majordome (Hakeem Kae-Kazim) who is the valet to the Merteuil household. While he is a servant like Victoire, he also wields considerable power when the Mertueils are out of the house because he can order the other household staff. At the same time, he is also the eyes and ears of his masters and he depends on their goodwill for his survival. However, unlike Victoire, Majordome would never be threatened by or subjected to gender-based violence. The story makes it a point to mention Jean de Mertueil’s wealth is explicitly tied to owning slaves in the Caribbean and being an agent of the French crown in colonialist interests.

Ondine de Valmont (Colette Dalal Tchantcho) or “the widow Valmont” according to some characters is far above Victoire in the class system. Her marriage to Valmont’s now-deceased father has secured her and her son riches and influence in Paris society. Valmont is convinced Ondine’s lies cost him his inheritance. Ondine is invited to all of the most important occasions and wears all of the current fashions. She can enter spaces without question as opposed to Victoire. Although we do not know the full story of Ondines life before her marriage, it is clear that she sees a connection to Camille because she likely came from the outside of polite Parisian society.

The Chevalier de Saint-Jacques (Fisayo Akinade) is an opera singer and dance instructor, and Valmont’s acquaintance. In the class system, he is in between Ondine and the servant characters. His talents are valued but it is dependent on the whims of rich white people. He’s a favorite entertainer in the royal court. In the second half of the season, his patrons keep rejecting every revision he makes for an upcoming opera performance. If the Chevalier doesn’t get through his creator’s block he could very well end up homeless. The Chevalier’s associates and colleagues are also the audiences’ first exposure to queer characters outside of the sex worker context. These characters will likely have the audience questioning the legality of homosexuality in this era but there isn’t a clear answer on that topic or how intersectionality with other identities affects legality.