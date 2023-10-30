The Gilded Age Season 2 Reflects Our Current Labor Moment

Fans of HBO original series The Gilded Age have been waiting patiently since March 2022 to find out what happens next in the battle between New York’s Old Money and Nouveau Riche.

Season two continues the ensemble format established in season one by centering the storylines of the Van Rhijins and Russells plus the stories of their respective household members. Peggy Scott’s plotline takes a deeper look into African-American society beyond the city. There’s also a new cast of guest stars and supporting characters creating tension for our established characters.

Season one left off with George Russell (Morgan Spector) successfully avoiding financial ruin because of the railroad accident. This season, George’s employees are growing frustrated with working long hours in the steel mills while George is concerned that the possibilities of strikes and boycotts will cost him his own livelihood and those who depend on his railroad company for theirs.

The goal of The Gilded Age is to recreate the history of the 1880s through its fictional and biographical characters but it is only natural that many in the audience will think about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and UAW strikes while watching George and his workers. Den of Geek interviewed executive producer and director Michael Engler, executive producer David Crockett, writer and executive producer Sonja Warfield, and production designer Bob Shaw to get some more insight into how The Gilded Age Season 2 brings the conflict between George and the employees of his steel mill to life.