The Buccaneers: Conchi and The Real Life Story of Consuelo Vanderbilt

“They hit this solid wall of these people who are very stuck in manners and tradition and move more slowly and have much more exact boundaries than our freewheeling Americans,” White says. The visuals in England switch to darker and drab tones both outside and inside the stately homes of the British gentry.

In the following episodes, the happily ever after she expected doesn’t pan out. Conchi struggles with feeling like an outsider around her in-laws, the Brightlingseas. Some of these conversations have clear racial overtones as well.

“We wanted her to feel that she’s obviously a fish out of water,” Jakeways says. “There’s a line in the first episode where she talks about the fact that, when she’s pregnant, she’s worried about the fact that her baby is not going to look like the Brightlingseas and that she’s scared about how that future’s going to look for her baby.”

Consuelo Vanderbilt in real life was the daughter of William Kissiam Vanderbilt and his first wife Alva Erskine Smith. Her uncle was railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt II, who many people associate with this era. Consuelo’s father made a lot of money in the railroad industry and her mother was determined to match her with a husband of high social status. She turned down the offers of several American and British suitors. Consuelo’s mother eventually forced her to marry Charles Spencer-Churchill, the 9th Duke of Marlborough in 1895.

A closer look at Conselo’s backstory reveals an interesting detail that in fact illuminates why Boe’s casting as Conchi is in fact closer to the historical truth than expected. She was named after her godmother Consuelo Yznaga Montagu, the Duchess of Manchester. Montagu was a biracial Cuban-American heiress whose wealth came from her father’s family who owned plantations in Cuba, Louisiana, and Florida. Her marriage to George, the viscount of Mandeville in 1876 made her one of the first of the real-life “Buccaneers.” She became the Duchess of Manchester in 1890 when her husband inherited the title. Although history remembers her successes in charitable causes and her connections with the British Monarchy, Montagu likely did face some sort of othering when she was first married to the viscount as Montagu in her portrait appears slightly darker than Vanderbilt. Wharton’s novel blends both Montagu and Vanderbilts. Boe’s appearance as Conchita in The Buccaneers makes it clear that Conchi doesn’t benefit from colorism and cannot disguise her ethnic features in any way.

“They want Conchita’s money, but they don’t want Conchita,” Willis says. “And that is a really horrible experience for her. And she has to look at the man she loves and thinks, ‘Will you help me navigate this world?’ Because it’s chilly.”