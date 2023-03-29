The Big Door Prize Cast Wants to Know Their Ultimate Potential

Apple TV+”s The Big Door Prize comes armed with a deceptively simple elevator pitch. Based on a book of the same name by M.O. Walsh, this 10 episode series ponders “if a nondescript machine in a corner store promised to tell you your ultimate destiny, would you want to know it?”

At first, you might be thinking “sure, why not?” That concept is not markedly different from what a psychic or boardwalk fortune teller might guarantee. And in the case of the butterfly-branded “Morpho machine,” receiving your reading would actually be far cheaper at only $2. It’s all just fun and games, now who has four quarters?

But what if seemingly everyone in your small American town who utilized the Morpho machine appeared to be fundamentally changed by the experience? What if dozens of your peers completely rearranged the details of their lives to better fit its ultimate vision for them? And not only that: what if they seemed pretty happy and content about the whole thing?

Now that, my friends, is not just an innocent call to Miss Cleo and friends. No, that is a premise. Or at least that’s what the folks behind The Big Door Prize are hoping.