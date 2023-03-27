Shrinking Season 2 Could Tell A Darker Story

Despite its groovy hang out comedy execution, Shrinking season 1 was not without conflict. The series opens with lead character Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) still reeling from the death of his wife in a car crash a year prior. As Jimmy slowly begins to emerge from his cocoon of grief to reconnect with his friends like next-door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller) and his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), he also stumbles into a bold new strategy in his work as a therapist.

Having hit rock bottom via pure unadulterated grief, Jimmy finds that he doesn’t have the patience to observe social niceties with his patients any longer. He’ll tell them what he really thinks about their problems. He’ll also tell them about his own problems in his personal life and even take them on little field trips as needed like when he breaks into the Rose Bowl in Pasadena so one of his charges can scatter his mother’s ashes.

If you find yourself wondering “is a therapist committing criminal trespassing with their patient considered an ethical violation?” the answer is “yes, yes it is!” Shrinking makes no attempt to hide from the reality that Jimmy’s actions would be frowned upon within the therapeutic industry and within season 1’s first two episodes Jimmy’s senior colleague Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford) makes it clear that he does not approve of these shenanigans.

Still, despite Jimmy’s questionable approach to his practice, Shrinking season 1 carries on as an elevated hangout comedy with all of its characters getting along and enjoying one another’s company. It’s not until the joyful finale wedding that Paul reminds Jimmy of their previous disagreement. Even then, however, he has to admit that things have largely worked out.

“All that crazy shit you did with patients. I’m surprised you didn’t burn the whole practice down.”

To which Jimmy responds: “Let’s be honest, I got really lucky.”