More Great Whodunit Movies to Watch After Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Starting out as a formal whodunit, complete with roster of shady suspects, potential femme fatale (Alida Valli), and startling twists that upend the whole picture, The Third Man is also one of the finest film noirs of all time. Shot by Reed in a surreal, crumbling cityscape full of ominous shadows, off-kilter angles, and stark dichotomies of light and darkness, The Third Man benefits from a great cast (including future James Bond boss Bernard Lee and a truly unnerving Orson Welles), and the sense that reality itself may be fraying along the edges, disrupted by war and the corrupt vacuum it creates. – Don Kaye

Sleuth (1972)

As with The Last of Sheila and Glass Onion, Joseph Mankiewicz’s underrated Sleuth appears baked into the DNA of Knives Out. Less of a whodunit than a HowHeGonnaDoIt, Sleuth adroitly adapts Anthony Shaffer’s play in which a wealthy (and older) murder mystery novelist (Laurence Olivier) lives on a regal country estate decorated with dolls, automations, and other mementos from his stories—much like Christopher Plummer’s character in Knives Out.

It is there that Olivier’s novelist invites a strapping young man (Michael Caine) to his home. See, he reveals to the fellow that he knows the guy is sleeping with his much younger wife, and the author honestly doesn’t mind. Not at all, old chap! In fact, the writer’s going to help arrange it so that the young man has enough money to maintain the wife’s expensive tastes… As you can guess, mind games and manipulations ensue from both parties, as does (possibly) a case of murder! – David Crow

The Last of Sheila (1973)

Without The Last of Sheila, there would be no Glass Onion. Rian Johnson even seems to concede this point via the prominent placement he gives to Stephen Sondheim in an early cameo where the great Broadway composer (in his final film role) helps to bring Benoit Blanc out of his funk in the 2022 movie. Yes, Sondheim is among the five greatest composers in musical theater history, however less well-known is he co-wrote the pitch black comedy/whodunit, The Last of Sheila, along with Anthony Perkins (yeah, that one from Psycho!).

Penning a film that feels as much like deep Hollywood insider gossip as it does an original story, Sheila follows a group of old showbiz pal who join eccentric producer Clinton (James Couburn) on his yacht in the Italian Riviera for what is ostensibly supposed to be a murder mystery party. However, each friend realizes the “game” they’re playing will slowly reveal their darkest, most wicked secrets… and that’s before someone winds up dead and it’s up to these little monsters to figure out who’s responsible before the police steps foot on the boat. (DC)

Murder by Death (1976)

Murder by Death basically spoofs the entire mystery/whodunit genre by having an all-star cast play comedic variations on classic literary detectives. Peter Falk plays Sam Diamond, i.e. a Sam Spade parody, James Coco shows up as a Hercule Poirot knockoff named Milo Perrier, and Elsa Lanchester’s Jessica Marbles spoofs Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple. Meanwhile David Niven and Maggie Smith’s Dick and Dora Charleston do their best riff on Nick and Nora Charles from the Thin Man series. Unfortunately, Peter Sellers is also on board as Sidney Wang, a “yellowface” take on Charlie Chan that would never pass muster now and frankly shouldn’t have even 46 years ago.