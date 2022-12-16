Call Me Miss Cleo Unpacks a ‘90s TV Icon

An overwhelmingly vast number of psychic claims should be taken with a healthy dose of salt, and Call Me Miss Cleo aims to be sodium-free. HBO Max’s original documentary does, however, throw a little bit of corn syrup into the mix. It promises viewers an in-depth study on a complicated con game, Psychic Readers Network (PRN), a call-in service which took in billions of dollars from the desperately lonely, and pours out a VH1 Behind the Music-style tale of a fallen celebrity who couldn’t see her fate in the stars.

Call Me Miss Cleo is co-directed by Jennifer Brea and Celia Aniskovich, and they come at it with great empathy, which undercuts the accusations against the prime suspect, and makes the prosecuting investigators look like true believers. Neither is the case, but the ambiguity is only skimmed in the dark pond of corporate malfeasance and community standards. The late middle section, which breaks down the fraud allegations against the Psychic Readers Network, feels more like a game being played by smirking attorneys who love talking with tongues in their cheeks because it makes speaking out the side of their mouths that much easier.

The on-call readers, tasked with keeping callers on the line for more $4.99-per-minute deep dives, exhibit more empathy towards the fleeced than the investigators looking to shut down the communal confessional. While there is enough insinuation to go around, the agents of justice seem to thrive on keeping the myths alive by debunking them. Gerald Wald, a receiver for the Federal Trade Commission, mentions billions of dollars in fraudulent billing, but forensic clerical workers get far more glee when finding Miss Cleo’s signature on the contract. This leads this reviewer to wonder: If Miss Cleo is just a public face of a company, is a one-word signature, “Cleo,” even legal?

The character of Miss Cleo receives deeper context, but the real-life Youree Dell Harris sheds depth with every detail that comes out. She was more than the spokesperson for the Psychic Readers Network, she was the unwitting cult leader cut out of the big percentage, and left a mockery and prisoner of the shaman character she created. The documentary gets into Harris’ time as a playwright-performer in Seattle’s Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Her last play, Supper Club Cafe, in 1997, failed, but she created a mystique of herself as she tried to put mystery on the stage. The director saw potential, there was a true artistry there.