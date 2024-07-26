Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cast on Growing the Brothers Up and Apart for TV

It’s conceptually new ground for the Turtles, and one of the most exciting aspects of the series for Chris Yost, the executive producer and co-showrunner with a long and storied TMNT legacy, including by writing on 2003’s fan favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. And when he and fellow co-showrunner Alan Wan, alongside the whole cast, entered the Den of Geek studio at San Diego Comic-Con, Yost seemed mischievously excited about the possibilities.

“You know we loved the chemistry of the guys, we loved everything about that movie, how it really pushed them being teenagers first and foremost,” Yost says with a twinkle in his eye. Then he adds with a knowing chuckle, “[So] we were like, ‘We should just instantly mess that up. Really give the people more of what they liked but not!’”

The Turtles veteran elaborates this is about creating a new dynamic for the characters, much as the film did before: “It was really how can we do something different, how can we challenge the Turtles in a way they’ve never been challenged before? And it was through Bishop, who actually splits up the kids and puts them in some insane situations.”

Indeed, while the show is still keeping many of its secrets close to the chest, the fact that most individual episodes are titled after only one of the brothers suggests every turtle will have their own customized journey. And according to the actors, this philosophy changed how they performed and related to their characters as well, because by design they were required to record their characters apart instead of being in the same room.

“We recorded these individually,” explains Donatello’s Micah Abbey. “So when I pulled up to the booth and my boys weren’t with me, I was like, ‘I’m kind of lost here. I don’t know what to do.’ So it helped me dig deeper into the character and kind of find the identity Donatello needs to be in this scenario. And I think I speak for all of us when I say we missed each other in the booth, and I think it kind of affected us in the way characters were portrayed—just to be kind of lonely and finding it by ourselves.”

Brady Noon, who returns to voice Raphael again, agrees with the challenge and opportunity that recording solo offered.