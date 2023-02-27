Suzie Yeung Is Ready For More Chainsaw Man

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has torn through its competition as one of 2023’s most popular anime obsessions and its English dub has met just as much acclaim as the original. Makima is a mysterious and occasionally malevolent force of nature who works as well as she does because of Suzie Yeung’s committed performance as the devious devil hunter. Makima is one of Yeung’s biggest roles, but she’s hardly a newcomer. At this year’s Anime Milwaukee, Suzie Yeung reflected to Den of Geek upon her eclectic career and opened up on the whirlwind experience of playing Chainsaw Man’s Makima, the type of characters that get her the most excited, and what her anime Holy Grail dream role would be.

DEN OF GEEK: You’ve covered a diverse range of characters in your career, but is there a specific type of personality that you get especially excited to play, whether it’s more emotional and grounded individuals or more intense action characters?

SUZIE YEUNG: I like playing all sorts of characters. It’s like getting to explore different facets of your personality. I think it’s really fun when I get to play spunky characters that are even a little bratty and like to troll people. That’s always fun. Yuffie [from Final Fantasy 7 Remake] is a big example of that. She’s very snarky and likes to poke fun at people. I always have a blast doing those sorts of roles.

Alternatively, is there a type of character that you’ve yet to play that you’d love to get a chance to explore in the future?