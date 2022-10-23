One Piece: When The Most Colorful Anime Made a Horror Movie

You know what I think about a lot? That is, aside from eating every Ferrero Rocher chocolate in existence, or the Facebook group where you have to talk like a boomer? I think about that long-standing rumor/report that Quentin Tarantino was attached to do a Star Trek film. In theory, the pairing of the beloved sci-fi property and all of its classic idealism with the lad who directed Inglorious Bastards would be…slightly (very) unorthodox — or just flat-out unnecessary.

But then I keep coming back to the same thought: I would still watch the hell out of it. Because while the combination of the artist and the art could not be more dissimilar, the potential for an invigorating new interpretation makes it worthwhile, especially in an IP-happy era where genuine auteurship is harder to come by.

In fact, to a smaller extent — hear me out, this is gonna be good — what if I told you the experience of a Tarantino Star Trek film might not be all that dissimilar from a 2005 anime film from the mega-popular series One Piece? Considering that 14 One Piece movies have been released, with another — One Piece Film: Red, being the latest — it would take quite a lot to stand out. Well, there happens to be a horror-laced movie, Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island, released way back in 2005 that is not only a unique take on the franchise, but also one of the best things it’s ever produced.

If you couldn’t tell by the sheer number of movies, One Piece is an anime that has seemingly been going on forever. Trying to eloquently, and efficiently, explain the story of One Piece is like trying to hit a hornet with a slingshot while riding a monster during rush hour traffic in LA. But we’ll try all the same.