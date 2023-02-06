The Best Cosplay, Interviews, and Events at Anime Milwaukee 2023

Editor’s Note: Den of Geek served as the media sponsor for AMKE 2023. We would like to extend a special thanks to AMKE’s organisers and staff, especially Kris Barone and Luke Marsden, for partnering with us and welcoming us into their community.

Anime is an animated medium of storytelling that delivers stunning visuals, ambitious storytelling, and unforgettable characters, but the colossal fandom and community that surrounds it is just as impressive. Milwaukee understands how to properly celebrate anime and 2023’s Anime Milwaukee convention brought thousands of fans together from across the country for a monumental celebration. The temperature in Milwaukee may have been cold, but the passion of AMKE and its attendees burned red-hot.

AMKE is a three-day convention that celebrates anime, manga, cosplay, video games, and broader Japanese culture. The con has been a Wisconsin staple since 2007, but this year’s 15th installment became a banner year for AMKE with more than 15,500 guests in attendance, dwarfing previous editions. It’s easy to see why so many people flock to Anime Milwaukee since there’s so much to see and explore. In addition to art, merchandise, and autographs in the exhibitor hall, the con’s round the clock programming guaranteed that guests always have a panel to attend or video games to play.

Cosplay has always been a priority for AMKE and this year showcased everything from Studio Ghibli, to horror video games, to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Chainsaw Man. Cosplay can be a casual endeavor, but creativity and competition come together in AMKE’s massive Masquerade. 2023’s Masquerade competition highlighted craftsmanship and performance, for both amateurs and more seasoned cosplay professionals, with truly incredible creativity on display.