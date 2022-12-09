What Anime to Watch After Chainsaw Man: Bluelock, Mob Psycho, and More

Most demon-hunting anime feature some central police force of esteemed exterminators. Chainsaw Man is no different in this regard, with its focus on the association of Public Safety Devil Hunters who have big-picture goals to wipe out all of the Devils and save society. However, Chainsaw Man examines this massive corporate conglomerate through its distinct employees so that the audience bonds with this group on a more personal level. They’re not just a nebulous company who are supposed to be trusted and praised.

Chainsaw Man is an absolute delight that doesn’t disappoint when it comes to action, horror, and wild world-building, but the anime makes sure that its characters and their emotional truths always come first. You can’t spell “Chainsaw Man” without “Man”, after all.

If you’re fan of Crunchyroll’s latest hit, here’s a deeper dive into what else you should watch on the streaming service after you’re done with Chainsaw Man!

Airs: Weekly on Saturdays

Football anime sensation BLUELOCK is one of Crunchyroll’s latest fast-paced bursts of adrenaline that celebrates sports. The series tells the story of Yoichi Isagi, a conflicted high school football player who’s suddenly thrust into the opportunity of a lifetime. Isagi can lead Japan’s national football team as their star striker, but the only catch is that he just needs to defeat 299 equally determined football savants. BLUELOCK takes the typical excitement of a football anime and combines it with the addictive serialized elimination tactics of a battle royale or death game series.

BLUELOCK finds strength through its unconventional exploration of football, and its approach is a masterful example of how anime artists can use sports as a subversive storytelling tool. Anime can celebrate the nitty-gritty details of these sports in a realistic manner or take them to the opposite extreme with exaggerated versions that could only be possible in this medium.