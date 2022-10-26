Crunchyroll’s Supercharged Fall Schedule Unleashes Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, And More

Whenever a new anime season starts, it’s good practice to check in with Crunchyroll for what’s about to hit the streaming slate, both in terms of subtitled and dubbed content. Each season has its share of hits, but Crunchyroll’s current fall 2022 schedule is truly “supercharged” with exciting, groundbreaking series. It’s not unusual for tremendous excitement to surround the newest manga hits, but Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has already pushed fandom to passionate heights.

Chainsaw Man’s anime had seemingly impossible expectations to satisfy and yet it’s somehow managed to surpass them. The ultra-violent shonen series follows Denji, a beleaguered outcast who gets a new lease on life after he acquires the power of the Chainsaw Devil and becomes a vicious vigilante who helps fight for the greater good. Chainsaw Man’s premiere episode has received universal acclaim and this subversive new anime has only gotten started. Like many of the titles in Crunchyroll’s library, Chainsaw Man is available in both its original Japanese with subtitles, as well as dubbed in different languages.

Chainsaw Man is guaranteed to become the audience’s next big anime obsession, but this fall also includes the return of some of the decade’s most popular series. The kinetic intensity of competitive soccer reaches new heights in the second season of breakout sports anime, Blue Lock. Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite shonen and superhero hybrid, My Hero Academia, returns to celebrate its sixth season and its war between the heroes and villains has never been more dangerous. The psychically-inclined cast of Mob Psycho 100 also get pushed out of their collective comfort zones as the Studio Bones favorite returns for its highly-anticipated third season after a three-year hiatus. For those who like a little wholesomeness with their chaotic action sequences, last season’s Spy x Family is back for more quaint espionage with the Forgers.

Crunchyroll has anime fans covered so they can binge-watch to their hearts’ content. However, it’s also accommodating for those who want to mingle with other otaku. Crunchyroll has a steady presence at conventions across the world where it’s able to connect with fans on a personal level. MCM London Comic Con is one of the biggest fan gatherings in the United Kingdom with close to 150,000 attendees. This year’s MCM London is being held between October 28 to October 30th and guests will be able to enjoy screenings of some of Crunchyroll’s biggest supercharged hits, including Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family, with thousands of adoring fans. Not only will Crunchyroll screen some of their most highly anticipated fall 2022 anime at MCM London, but the convention will coincide with the unveiling of a new mural, at Shoreditch, to commemorate this fall season’s returning favorites and the new titles that are destined to become the next big pop culture phenomena.

Whether it’s through a passionate mural, supportive conventions, or the thousands of series carefully curated for its streaming service, Crunchyroll knows how to celebrate anime because the Crunchyroll gang are fans themselves.