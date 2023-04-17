Succession Reveals That Only One Character Is Ruthless Enough to Succeed Logan Roy

“Honeymoon States,” the first episode of the series that takes place out from under the specter of an all-powerful Logan, therefore brings the topic of succession back to the forefront where something rather interesting happens in the process. Kendall Roy, Logan Roy’s “eldest” son (people tend to forget about Connor) and most frequently-defeated rival, actually makes a pretty compelling play for the top spot. And he gets said top spot alongside his brother Roman (Kieran Culkin) – as part of an implied, but not official, triumvirate with their sister Shiv (Sarah Snook).

Granted, Kendall position as co-CEOs is “temporary” to close the GoJo deal. But the top job is the top job and his sudden ascendance is a shocking development. Kendall has led not one but two unsuccessful coups against his father and was in the process of undertaking a third one at the time of Logan’s passing. Never one to forgive and forget, Logan had all but cut Kendall out of his life and even planned to send his own flesh and blood to prison back in the season 2 finale.

So how did Kendall pull it off? By finally learning a lesson from his father in death that he couldn’t properly internalize in life. Simply put: Kendall Roy became a killer.

The seeds for Kendall’s education in ruthlessness were first planted all the way back in the aforementioned season 2 finale. In that absolutely stellar episode, titled “This Is Not For Tears,” Logan gathers his family and executives on a yacht for a brainstorming session on who will take the fall for the cruise line fiasco (i.e. all the crimes Waystar Royco committed in international waters). Logan has many conversations with many potential patsies but in reality, he appears to have made up his mind from the beginning. There is only person close enough to him to satisfy investors and law enforcement but still not useful enough to be essential: Kendall.

After Logan delivers the news to his son that he’ll be throwing him under the bus, Kendall has a simple question for his father.

“Hey dad, just out of interest, um – did you ever think I could do it?”