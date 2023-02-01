Is This Succession Character Harboring a Painful Secret?

One of the show’s iconic duos has become Roman with Waystar Royco’s legal counsel, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith Cameron). Roman is clearly attracted to Gerri, but he can only get excited by the thought of sex with her if she is out of sight and leading him on a masochistic path to arousal. A scene from season 2 in which Roman masturbates to Gerri insulting him over the phone has become one of the HBO drama’s most cringe-worthy moments, and it also gives some insight to Roman’s humiliation fetish.

It’s left somewhat ambiguous whether Gerri is actually enjoying becoming the catalyst of Roman’s sexual desires or whether her insults are meant to be taken as traditional degradation. No matter what is running through Gerri’s mind, Roman enjoys being on the receiving end of abuse in this scene. This runs parallel to the ways he’s been treated as a menial member of the Roy family by both his siblings and his parents for the entirety of his upbringing and adulthood.

Is Roman’s affiliation with erotic humiliation simply a means to capitalize and even enjoy the ways he’s been abused throughout his life, or is there a deeper trauma lying beneath the surface? Are the jokes about sex and the ways Roman enjoys arousing himself actually a hint by the writers about deeper, more disgusting abuse in Roman’s past?

Was Roman Sexually Assaulted?

Some Succession fans have started to wonder whether the abuse Roman received in his backstory is more sexual in nature than the abuse the other Roy children received. Medium writer Kieran Rose Pilon wrote back in 2021 about how Roman’s collection of sexual assault jokes throughout the show always focus on himself rather than someone else. Self-deprecation is sometimes a way to cope with trauma that has happened in life, and Roman’s incessant need to poke fun of very serious subjects such as sexual assault is not only disturbing, but also curious.

Reddit also has plenty of discourse on the potential of Roman being a sexual abuse victim. The linked post talks about how Roman’s jokes about molestation and incest could be signs of PTSD being manifested in unhealthy ways. There’s clearly a reason why Roman makes these uncomfortable statements about these topics and Shiv, Kendall, and Connor never do. Roman also makes a lot of remarks about abuse coming from a family member, often in reference to bullying that Kendall and Connor would inflict on him. Studies show around 30% of molested children are victimized by a family member, so the statistics make the possibility look more realistic.

History of Abuse in the Roy Family

We know that there has been a long history of abuse in the Roy family. Logan was physically abused by his father, which was hinted at when scars on his back are revealed pool side during a late first season episode. Logan hit Roman in the face on-screen one time, which is the only instance where we get to actually see tangible proof of the physical abuse Logan inflicts on his children. And we also know about a man named Lester McClintock, nicknamed “Mo Lester” because he is one of the most prominent culprits of sexual abuse on the Waystar Royco cruise lines back in season 2. There are bread crumbs hinting at the ways that sexual assault is simply accepted as a normal thing around the Roy family.