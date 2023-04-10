Succession: Wait, Was That Jamie Chung?

This article contains spoilers for Succession season 4 episode 3.

After four successful seasons of prestige TV storytelling, HBO’s Succession finally did the thing we’ve all been waiting for this week. That’s right: it introduced one of the stars of 2011’s The Real World: San Diego. What, you were expecting us to mention something else?

OK, obviously Succession season 4 episode 3 “Connor’s Wedding” is forever going to be known in the TV canon as “The one where they killed off Logan Roy.” The shocking and sudden demise of the multimedia monster and paternal boogeyman made for an absolutely classic hour of television. But shortly before Logan collapsed on his private jet offscreen, there was another moment that was of almost equal import to pop culture die hards.

Around the 12-minute mark of “Connor’s Wedding,” viewers catch up with the titular Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) as the throws a bridezilla-esque fit about the quality of his wedding cake. As we come to find out minutes later, this is actually a deceptively tragic moment. Connor refers to the spongey consistency of the cake as making it a “looney cake.” According to his brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Connor is likely associating the cake with the time that his father Logan (Brian Cox) got Connor’s mother committed to a mental institution and plied him with cake for weeks after to get him to calm down. So uh…R.I.P. Logan Roy, I guess.