Succession Just Made Three References That Prove Logan Roy Is Pure Evil

As if breaking up the Roy sibling power trio weren’t enough, “Rehearsal” also provides some subtler real life references to hammer home just how historically evil Logan Roy is. The titan, who Greg helpfully describes this week as “if Santa Claus were a hitman,” makes mention of two authoritarian regimes and then does something that’s borrowed straight from the real history of his closest real world analogue.

From Soviet “Stakhanovites” to the Nazi “Night of the Long Knives” to a certain Australian media mogul, here are the real world references that Logan invokes this week.

What is a Stakhanovite?

Midway through “Rehearsal,” Logan makes an uncharacteristic visit to the ATN offices to “mosey terrifyingly,” as Greg describes it (kid’s a wordsmith). While there, he breathes down various employees’ necks to watch them work. When he sees the amount of time it takes one poor guy to send an email he sarcastically remarks “fucking Stakhanovites in here.”

“Stakhanovite” is a term referring to a mass cultural movement among workers in the Soviet Union that started in 1935. Inspired by eager beaver miner Alexei Stakhanov, the Stakhanovites were true believers in the Soviet cause and therefore worked as hard as they could to bolster their country’s grand socialist experiment and contribute to the collective good.

While initially popular, the Stakhanovite movement and the Soviet people at large eventually began to realize that increased productivity among workers only led to increased demands on them. It’s only natural then that Logan Roy would want a bunch of Stakhanovites working under him.

What is the Night of the Long Knives?

When Logan invites Roman into his den of evil fatherly seduction, he makes mention of a terrifying real life event, saying, “There’s a night of the long knives coming.”