Succession: How a Cable Network Can Crown Jeryd Mencken President

Here are a couple of examples and how Jeryd Mencken fits into Succession’s view of the political landscape.

George W. Bush Wins Florida in 2000

The state that went on to determine who won the 2000 presidential election was Florida. Bush ended up winning the Sunshine State by a mere 537 votes after a recount, but Fox News claimed Bush was victorious in the state before anyone else and before all of the votes had been counted. The anchor who announced the result was John Ellis, a first cousin of Bush. Beyond the obvious fishy implications of a family member making such a strong journalistic decision on his own in favor of his kin, this premature news break created confusion around the United States about who actually won. When they went back to recount the votes, many Americans were already under the impression that Bush should be the winner.

Initially, several outlets reported that Gore won Florida. After more votes were counted, Fox was the first to flip the state to Bush before the several week-long recount and Supreme Court decision finally officially made Bush the president, creating a chaotic confusing situation for the average TV news viewer. The moral of this story to this day is the way journalists and news sources can muck up the reality of a situation, especially in politics. TV channels don’t control the election, but they do create the impression the public has of one.

The decision by Roman and Kendall to proclaim Mencken as the president-elect while potentially thousands of votes were up in the air in Wisconsin was not only ethically evil, but incredibly biased in the same way Ellis’ decision was back in our real world in 2000. For viewers old enough to remember watching that election unfold, the hysteria unraveling on the screen had to be an uncanny memory transporting them back to the dawn of the 21st century.

Fox News Calls Arizona Early in 2020

A more recent similarity Succession may have drawn upon was the 2020 election between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and current president Joe Biden. Fox News proclaimed that Biden had won the state of Arizona before any other outlet, a blunder that led to conspiracy theories and other nut job analysis online. Fox ultimately got the call right but many election experts concluded that they made the determination too early and eventually got bailed out by luck. Every other major network did not end up calling Arizona for Biden until nearly all votes were counted. Released text messages from Fox News personalities due to Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against the network revealed that several high level Roy-esque execs even pressured Fox’s number crunchers to rescind the Biden Arizona win.

While Biden did actually win down in the desert, this early proclamation was the start of a scary campaign by Trump supporters to convince the world that their candidate had been robbed in some way. Some right-wing voters still believe Trump had the election stolen from him, partially because of what Fox did that night. We probably won’t have time to see whether the same conspiracies fly on Succession surrounding Mencken, but we do know that the episode’s manic nature conjured by some PTSD for those who were emotionally and mentally enthralled in the madness of the real thing two and half years ago.