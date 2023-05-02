This Succession Symbol Could be the Key to Understanding Kendall Roy

Strong talked to Vulture about the complicated nature of Kendall’s dip in the ocean and what it meant at this point in the character’s life. “There were big swells that day. Kendall is always somebody who is up against these big waves coming at him. He has had to go through more than anyone. I loved the metaphor of that.”

Water is a powerful device on our planet, both in literary storytelling and literally in the natural world. It can serve to show when someone is being overwhelmed by the circumstances of their existence, and it can also accompany a person and make them feel like the most powerful person in existence. Strong continued to explain to Vulture this juxtaposition of how water operates symbolically for Kendall, and how the positive side of the coin was able to win out in “Living+.”

“The wraith and the superbeing are both in there [Kendall]. The superbeing is what we see coming to the forefront here, but the wraith is waiting in the wings, hiding in plain sight at all times, to pull him down. The superbeing feels that. And at the end of the episode, when I shot it, it was going into these big swells, but there was a feeling of invincibility that I had as Kendall — just taking on these waves.”

This aforementioned wraith that Strong is referring to famously reared its ugly head in the penultimate episode of the third season when the Roy children are in Italy for their mother’s wedding. Kendall has almost hit rock bottom at this point in the season, feeling utterly alone and out of touch with reality. He goes for a dip in a swimming pool and lays belly down in the water. Many theorists thought the character had committed suicide in the week leading up to the finale, and this isn’t something that was lost upon Strong.

The actor goes on to say to Vulture interviewer Matt Zoller Seitz, “When he [Kendall] says, “I need something absorbent in my life, that he needs an Eiger to climb, he means he needs something that will allow him to be above and to ward off the whirlpool, the vortex, of his addiction and even, in a sense, his suicidality.”

In a way, Kendall Roy and water itself work as one entity. Kendall is constantly going from outlandish highs to morbid lows, and this is congruent with the way water can both kill human beings through drowning them and make them feel the ultimate joy in life through swimming, boating, waterboarding, and more.