Could This Poem Spoil The Ending of Succession?

So what exactly is John Berryman’s poem about? And why is it so important for Succession to shout it out year after year? As mentioned above, plenty of folks have already offered their takes and interpretations. But we figure the World Wide Web is big enough to accommodate ours as well.

For starters, it might be helpful to learn a little about the poem itself and the writer who crafted it. Born in Oklahoma in 1914 and raised in Florida, John Berryman is considered one of the most important poets of his era and an integral part of the American poetry canon. He also lived an unfortunately tragic life. His father shot and killed himself when he was 11 years old and he spent much of his life trying to come to terms with it. Though recognized as a success in his lifetime, he struggled with alcohol and was married three times. Ultimately, he committed suicide at age 57 by jumping off the Washington Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis.

Suffice it to say, many of Berryman’s poems were quite confessional and dark. His big breakthrough came in 1964 with the publishing of the Pulitzer-winning 77 Dream Songs. The collection of poems centered on a character named “Henry,” who Berryman considered a fictionalized version of himself. “Dream Song 29,” the poem that Succession borrows its finale titles, was included in this volume.

While all poetry is open to interpretation, what’s actually “happening” in the narrative of “Dream Song 29” is quite clear. In this three-stanza poem with curious syntax, the character of Henry is restless and tortured because he believes he has killed someone. The poem makes clear though that he didn’t:

But never did Henry, as he thought he did,

end anyone and hacks her body up

and hide the pieces, where they may be found.

The poem eventually concludes with the line that gave the first season finale its title “Nobody is ever missing.” It makes all kinds of sense that Armstrong would choose this poem to accompany the particular episode. If you recall, that’s the one where Kendall Roy (Strong) actually does kill someone when the car he’s driving crashes into a lake and an innocent waiter from Shiv’s wedding drowns. Even though Henry doesn’t actually kill anyone in “Dream Song 29,” the all-consuming feeling of paranoia and despair remains the same for both characters.