A Succession Theory Casts Greg as A Secret Mastermind

This article contains spoilers for season 4 episode 8 of Succession.

Succession fans all know Greg (Nicholas Braun) as the dumb yet somewhat loveable cousin of the Roy siblings, but what if his stupidity was all an act? He’s done many morally questionable things under Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) leadership, but it never seemed like he was doing them entirely of his own volition, but rather because of Tom’s bullying. However, after a specific scene in the episode “America Decides,” we believe that Greg may be a lot smarter and calculating than he lets on.

In this episode, the election that the series has been building to for four seasons is finally happening, but not without some bumps in the road. Likely Jeryd Mencken supporters set a Milwaukee polling place on fire, destroying many of the mail-in ballots that had yet to be counted. In order to show their support for Mencken (Justin Kirk), Roman (Kieran Culkin) urges ATN to go ahead and call the election in the state for Mencken, despite the fact that the ballots that were burned would likely give Jiménez (Elliot Villar) Wisconsin instead. ATN’s decision desk lead Darwin (Adam Godley) is one of the few that are vocally against this, since it really seems too soon to definitively call the state one way or the other.

Darwin finally agrees with the caveat that they call the result “pending” and they let him explain on camera that the call isn’t a “call” call. However, right as he sits down to work through what he’s going to say, he somehow gets wasabi in his eye. The same wasabi that Greg is eating right next to him. Greg then tries to wash Darwin’s eye out with lemon La Croix, making things even worse and thus preventing Darwin from addressing the viewers when ATN does make the call.