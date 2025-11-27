Steve Harrington Should Be Stranger Things’ Final Girl
Steve Harrington is Stranger Things' best character --- and he deserves the chance to triumph.
There are lots of questions that the final season of Stranger Things needs to answer. What, exactly, is the Upside Down? Why was Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) taken in the first place? Will Max (Sadie Sink) ever wake up from her coma? How does Eleven’s (Millie Bobbie Brown) mysterious sister Eight (Linnea Berthelsen) fit into all this — if she even still does? But the thing most viewers are most immediately concerned with is likely to be the question of who will manage to survive until the end.
Stranger Things hasn’t shied away from dark storytelling, and its world full of monsters, Mind Flayers, and shadowy government agents has already come with a body count. (R.I.P. forever faves Barb Holland and Eddie Munson.) But while its core cast of charismatic young teens has managed to dodge some serious bullets over the series’ four seasons to date, it seems more than likely that they won’t all be able to do so forever, if only to raise the stakes for the gang’s final encounter with the monstrous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But maybe the better question is who should be left — not alive necessarily (although also that), but who’s truly earned the chance to make a final stand against the darkness at the heart of Hawkins.
From the very beginning, it’s Eleven who’s been the linchpin around which much of the series’s larger narrative turns. From the secrets surrounding her origins and the depth of the trauma she’s endured to her steadily growing, occasionally near-magical psychokinetic abilities, she’s always been the designated superhero of this story, the Chosen One who must eventually face off against the encroaching forces of evil. But in the world of the show, she’s treated as a puzzle to solve as often as she is a real person, and while the mystery surrounding her origins can certainly be thrilling to watch, hers is not actually Stranger Things’ most satisfying narrative journey. That honor belongs to one Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who deserves to only to survive whatever horrors are waiting at the end of this story, but to conquer them.
Steve’s admittedly something of a strange choice for Stranger Things’ ultimate Final Girl. He’s a guy, for starters, which isn’t exactly what you might call traditional. He also begins the series as a complete d-bag, slut shaming his own girlfriend and bullying those he considers beneath him. He’s essentially the sort of selfish, self-centered jerk that often exists solely to be cannon fodder in stories like this, a cautionary tale for other characters meant to inspire them to do better, be smarter, or change in some way. This initially tracks, given that the the Duffer Brothers have been fairly forthright about the fact that they originally intended to kill the character back in season 1, but that’s mercifully not what happens.
Instead, Steve survives. Not just monster attacks (of which there are many!) but the person he used to be, recognizing and confronting his own flaws in a way that allows him to both learn and grow from them. Where many of the core Stranger Things characters are forged into heroes by virtue of being forced to face actual demonic threats, Steve does so by first being asked to confront the monsters within himself.
In a world full of pointless Russian sidequests, government psychobabble, and extended power training montages, Steve’s journey is Stranger Things at its most deeply human. His redemptive transformation is so enjoyable to watch precisely because it is the show’s most realistic, the one thing that could actually maybe happen in the world we all live in. Of course, someone like Eleven turns out to be a hero. She’s got superpowers. It’s precisely what we expect her character to do. Steve… not so much. It’s one thing to face off against monsters when you can fly or break their bones or throw a car at them with the power of your mind. All Steve has, essentially, is a baseball bat and a dream. And yet he still steps up, in a way that none of us would have ever initially expected.
Most importantly, Steve’s rehabilitation isn’t sudden or immediate. It’s earned, through countless moments of selflessness and self-awareness across seasons’ worth of story, as he becomes Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) babysitter (and protector), Robin’s (Maya Hawke) best friend, and the group’s most reluctant of leaders. He becomes a genuine ally and friend to those he’d have previously dismissed as not worth his time, learns to listen and learn from those he’s harmed, and thoughtfully considers what it means to want a future of his own choosing. That, as the kids say, is growth.
Season four went a long way to establishing Steve’s Final Girl bona fides. The de facto leader of the Hawkins contingent that’s left to try and thwart Vecna’s small-town murder spree, he’s at the center of the season’s most intense story arc, and fully comes into his own as a result. Eager to stretch himself beyond the role of designated babysitter, he’s grappling his feelings for Nancy and yearning for a genuine connection in a way we’ve not really gotten the chance to see before. No matter how you feel about the potential rightness of the two for one another, romantically speaking — and I will go to my grave insisting that Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) is genuinely terrible boyfriend material — it adds a sweet and complicated new layer to their relationship. (And one that’s completely down to the fact that Steve has remade himself into excellent boyfriend material.)
While it may seem crazy on the surface, Steve’s evolution from toxic jerk to reluctantly fierce mother hen and surprisingly lovable hero puts him in a unique position to triumph. Or, admittedly, also to sacrifice himself in the name of saving the kids who’ve come to mean so much to him. But he’s earned a better ending than that — and he more than deserves the chance to shine.