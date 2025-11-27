Steve Harrington Should Be Stranger Things’ Final Girl

There are lots of questions that the final season of Stranger Things needs to answer. What, exactly, is the Upside Down? Why was Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) taken in the first place? Will Max (Sadie Sink) ever wake up from her coma? How does Eleven’s (Millie Bobbie Brown) mysterious sister Eight (Linnea Berthelsen) fit into all this — if she even still does? But the thing most viewers are most immediately concerned with is likely to be the question of who will manage to survive until the end.

Stranger Things hasn’t shied away from dark storytelling, and its world full of monsters, Mind Flayers, and shadowy government agents has already come with a body count. (R.I.P. forever faves Barb Holland and Eddie Munson.) But while its core cast of charismatic young teens has managed to dodge some serious bullets over the series’ four seasons to date, it seems more than likely that they won’t all be able to do so forever, if only to raise the stakes for the gang’s final encounter with the monstrous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). But maybe the better question is who should be left — not alive necessarily (although also that), but who’s truly earned the chance to make a final stand against the darkness at the heart of Hawkins.

From the very beginning, it’s Eleven who’s been the linchpin around which much of the series’s larger narrative turns. From the secrets surrounding her origins and the depth of the trauma she’s endured to her steadily growing, occasionally near-magical psychokinetic abilities, she’s always been the designated superhero of this story, the Chosen One who must eventually face off against the encroaching forces of evil. But in the world of the show, she’s treated as a puzzle to solve as often as she is a real person, and while the mystery surrounding her origins can certainly be thrilling to watch, hers is not actually Stranger Things’ most satisfying narrative journey. That honor belongs to one Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who deserves to only to survive whatever horrors are waiting at the end of this story, but to conquer them.

Steve’s admittedly something of a strange choice for Stranger Things’ ultimate Final Girl. He’s a guy, for starters, which isn’t exactly what you might call traditional. He also begins the series as a complete d-bag, slut shaming his own girlfriend and bullying those he considers beneath him. He’s essentially the sort of selfish, self-centered jerk that often exists solely to be cannon fodder in stories like this, a cautionary tale for other characters meant to inspire them to do better, be smarter, or change in some way. This initially tracks, given that the the Duffer Brothers have been fairly forthright about the fact that they originally intended to kill the character back in season 1, but that’s mercifully not what happens.