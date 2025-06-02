Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: The 5 Biggest Takeaways

Will is Still Traumatized

Will Byers is Stranger Things’ most unfortunate character. He was the first victim of both the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer. He also doesn’t get a lot of personal fulfillment compared to his peers, going through a coming out journey in season 4 that may or may not lead to unrequited love in the final act.

The Duffer Brothers and Schnapp have talked about how important Will would be to defeating Vecna and erasing the Upside Down from Hawkins in season 5, and the teaser trailer puts him front and center. From an initial discussion with Joyce about how they both remember when he was first taken to the dark side, to an already memeable primal scream of “RUN!” in the last clip of the trailer, it looks like Will is once again a prominent catalyst for the unrelenting action. Give this young man something to smile about. Please!

Mike Has Some New Friends

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) has usually been the resident babysitter of the Hawkins youth throughout the first four seasons, but a small clip in the trailer makes us think that Mike Wheeler might be leveling up and taking Steve’s place. A still shot near the middle of the teaser shows Mike, both arms out in a protective shield, standing in front of Joyce, Will, and three younger kids who we haven’t met yet. While there’s really no time for the Duffers to introduce even more characters to the series with only a few episodes left, it’s also very cool to see how far Mike has come as the leader of the party.

The Military Might Get Involved

As scary as the Upside Down has been for the residents of Hawkins, the conflict between the small town and the monsters on the underside of it has been mostly void of government officials. Russian involvement was a big thing in the third season, and Commander Jack Sullivan featured in season 4.

This sets up perfectly for the United States military to put all hands on deck in the fifth season, sending troops into Hawkins and making the battle a large-scale global war. A small scene in the teaser corroborates this prediction by showing troops fighting unknown enemies. It’s a fantastic idea to give the show grander stakes as long as the intimacy of rural America is still at the heart of the themes.

Netflix Can’t Decide Between a Binge-Watch and a Weekly Release

The Stranger Things season 5 release date is what we’ve all been waiting for. Now that we have it, people are a little confused about what Netflix is trying to accomplish with its three-pronged attack. Volume 1 releases on November 26, volume 2 on December 25, and the series finale on December 31. I’m not here to discuss the merits of the holiday approach to the season (I don’t mind spending Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve in Hawkins), but it feels like Netflix is conflicted about how to create the most anticipation for this season.