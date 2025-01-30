Stranger Things Season 5 Just Teased a Major Eleven Plotline

Though Stranger Things season 5 is set to premiere at some point this year, details about the final season of Netflix’s sci-fi/horror phenomenon have remained scarce. So much so that desperate content junkies have resorted to writing about upcoming Duffer Brothers shows that vaguely sound like Stranger Things.

Following the Duffers’ successful trip to Los Angeles for a Netflix event, however, the streamer has now begun its Stranger Things season 5 promotional journey in earnest. The first official teaser for the show’s last hurrah comes not in the form of a trailer or release date but in a wanted poster. Folks, it brings us no pleasure to report that Jane “Eleven” Hopper appears to be missing.

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?



You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ziLC04qEe0 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 30, 2025

This “MISSING TEEN” poster is a rich text that reveals a lot more about Stranger Things season 5 than you might think. For starters, Eleven being M.I.A. isn’t merely reflecting the state of affairs at the end of season 4. If you recall, Stranger Things‘ penultimate season concluded with its characters reunited in Hawkins and ready to confront the final threat of Vecna and The Upside Down to come. In fact, the season’s final shot sees Eleven standing closest to the camera in an open field, battle-weary but still very much accounted for.

According to the fan-compiled timeline of the show’s canon, the season 4 finale takes place on March 29, 1986. Meanwhile this poster claims that Jane Hopper a.k.a. Eleven was last seen “wearing a hooded jacket walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on June 13, 1986.” That date represents three months between season 4’s conclusion and Eleven’s disappearance.