Stranger Things Season 5 Just Teased a Major Eleven Plotline
Have you seen Jane Hopper? The Hawkins Police Department in Stranger Things season 5 wants to know.
Though Stranger Things season 5 is set to premiere at some point this year, details about the final season of Netflix’s sci-fi/horror phenomenon have remained scarce. So much so that desperate content junkies have resorted to writing about upcoming Duffer Brothers shows that vaguely sound like Stranger Things.
Following the Duffers’ successful trip to Los Angeles for a Netflix event, however, the streamer has now begun its Stranger Things season 5 promotional journey in earnest. The first official teaser for the show’s last hurrah comes not in the form of a trailer or release date but in a wanted poster. Folks, it brings us no pleasure to report that Jane “Eleven” Hopper appears to be missing.
Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 30, 2025
You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ziLC04qEe0
This “MISSING TEEN” poster is a rich text that reveals a lot more about Stranger Things season 5 than you might think. For starters, Eleven being M.I.A. isn’t merely reflecting the state of affairs at the end of season 4. If you recall, Stranger Things‘ penultimate season concluded with its characters reunited in Hawkins and ready to confront the final threat of Vecna and The Upside Down to come. In fact, the season’s final shot sees Eleven standing closest to the camera in an open field, battle-weary but still very much accounted for.
According to the fan-compiled timeline of the show’s canon, the season 4 finale takes place on March 29, 1986. Meanwhile this poster claims that Jane Hopper a.k.a. Eleven was last seen “wearing a hooded jacket walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on June 13, 1986.” That date represents three months between season 4’s conclusion and Eleven’s disappearance.
When those three months occur in the context of season 5 (or perhaps even before season 5) remains to be seen. We do, at least, have access to seven of the season’s eight episode titles. And wouldn’t you know it, the name of episode two seems to be pretty revealing. Per Netflix, that one is set to be called “The Vanishing of [REDACTED].” It now seems pretty safe to conclude that that will be “The Vanishing of Jane Hopper” or “The Vanishing of Eleven.”
The other item to note on the poster is the phone number. Rather than going the usual “555” route, Stranger Things has elected to include what could theoretically be a real American phone number with an accurate central Indiana area code. Our calls to 765-303-2020 have yet to bear any fruit. But that’s still worth occasionally checking in on in the lead up to season 5.
Finally, the most important part of the missing poster might not be on the poster itself but in the Netflix social copy that accompanies it. “Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?” Netflix’s post on X (which used to be Twitter but is now something dumber) reads. Who is looking for Jane Hopper indeed? One would assume her friends and family, of course. But if Eleven has gone missing there’s only one logical place for her to have ended up: The Upside Down. And down there there’s a fella by the name of Vecna who will undoubtedly be looking for her.